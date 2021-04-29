Sam Bennett’s last-second shot powers the Florida Panthers past the Chicago Blackhawks

Sam Bennett scored with 52 seconds left in overtime as the Florida Panthers defeated the host Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Thursday night.

Bennett’s high shot beat goalie Kevin Lankinen’s glove. Bennett is one of the newest Panthers, acquired from the Calgary Flames on April 12.

Besides Bennett, it was also a nice night for Panthers rookie first-round picks Grigori Denisenko and Spencer Knight. Denisenko earned his first NHL point, and Knight made 24 saves, including several noteworthy stops in overtime.

Denisenko, Florida’s first-round pick in 2018, picked up an assist in his fourth NHL game. Knight, Florida’s first-rounder in 2019, improved to 3-0-0.

In addition, the Panthers got one goal and one assist each from Brandon Montour and Alex Wennberg. Anthony Duclair, a former member of the Blackhawks, also scored for the Panthers, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists.

The Panthers nearly won this game in regulation, but Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat scored with 18 seconds left to force overtime.

For the first two periods, Chicago took a pair of leads, but the Panthers tied the score each time.

Chicago made it 1-0 with 13:47 expired in the first as Adam Gaudette scored his first goal for the Blackhawks. Gaudette backhanded a loose puck in front of the net as Knight overcommitted to an initial shot.

The Panthers tied the score 1-1 with 7:47 gone in the second. On a power play, Wennberg deflected in a shot by Weegar.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later on a tap-in goal by former Panthers forward Vinnie Hinostroza, who completed a two-on-one rush after a perfect feed from Brandon Hagel. Knight moved to his left but was unable to stop Hinostroza.

The Panthers came back again, tying the score 2-2 with 13:09 gone in the second. Denisenko set up the goal with a pass to Montour, whose shot was blocked. Duclair then cleaned up on the rebound.

Chicago’s Patrick Kane then made a great play to send the game to overtime, threading a cross-ice pass to set up the goal by DeBrincat, who fired on the open left side of the net.