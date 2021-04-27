Injuries are piling up again for the Panthers. The latest on Driedger, Hornqvist and more

The Florida Panthers have ridden a strict two-goaltender combination to the precipice of the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. An injury to Chris Driedger threatens to throw off the Panthers’ formula, although they’re optimistic the goaltender won’t miss significant time.

Driedger left Florida’s 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators in the second period Monday and Joel Quenneville said he’s “day-to-day” with a lower-body injury. The coach declined to say whether it was a re-aggravation of the lower-body injury he had last week, which kept him off the bench for three straight games.

Driedger remains day-to-day, but likely won’t play in any of the final three games on the current road trip, which concludes Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It progressively was deteriorating as the game was going on,” Quenneville said Monday, “so we thought it was prudent to take him out at that time.”

Driedger made 14 saves on 16 shots before exiting with 4:55 left in the second period in Nashville. Sergei Bobrovsky finished the game in goal and made nine saves on 11 shots.

The Panthers (31-14-5) originally planned to start Driedger for the first game of the back-to-back at Nationwide Arena, then turn to Bobrovsky for the second game against the Predators (27-21-2) on Tuesday, keeping both goalies — who have been comparable performance-wise this season — fresh as the Stanley Cup playoffs near.

Bobrovsky will start as planned Tuesday, with goaltender Spencer Knight backing him up. It was the fourth time the rookie has dressed since Florida signed him to an entry-level contract last month.

While Bobrovsky remains their usual starter, the Panthers have had Driedger and Bobrovsky essentially alternate starts — Tuesday marks Bobrovsky’s 12th start in Florida’s last 23 games — to great effect. Driedger is tied for seventh in the NHL in save percentage at .923 and Bobrovsky entered Tuesday tied for seventh with 17 wins. Florida even hung on to Driedger at the trade deadline April 12, knowing it could use both goaltenders once the postseason arrives next month.

Right wing Patric Hornqvist is also day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss his second straight game. Left wing Mason Marchment will miss his third straight with an upper-body injury and forward Carter Verhaeghe will miss his ninth in a row. All three forwards are on the trip with the Panthers and Quenneville expects Marchment to return this week. Verhaeghe likely won’t be back until at least next week, Quenneville said.