Panthers snap 6-game losing streak to Hurricanes with OT win to keep division hopes alive

A small grin crept up Aleksander Barkov’s face as his teammates started in his direction to celebrate — finally — a win against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Florida Panthers dashed up the ice for their first rush of overtime and Barkov never made the pass the Hurricanes were waiting on. He fired a shot and Alex Nedeljkov and it squirted through with 4:36 left in overtime. The Panthers’ six-game losing streak against Carolina was over with a 4-3, overtime win in Sunrise.

Barkov’s goal capped a run of three unanswered for Florida to finish the season series against the Hurricanes with a much-needed second victory. The Panthers cut Carolina’s lead in the Central Division to a single point with seven games left in the regular season for Florida.

The celebration couldn’t be too big, though. The Panthers desperately wanted a win in regulation -- the Hurricanes have played two more games than Florida, so they have a substantial lead in points percentage -- and Florida felt it could’ve had one.

The Panthers outshot Carolina, 37-19. They generated twice as many scoring chances. On one shorthanded opportunity in the third period, Florida created three high-danger chances, scored a game-tying goal on one and hit the crossbar on a potential go-ahead opportunity.

After a year full of frustrating losses to the Hurricanes, the Panthers finished the season series against their rival with one of their most thrilling wins of the season. Florida erased a two-goal deficit in the third period, tying the game on a shorthanded goal and nearly taking the lead with a flurry of man-down chances before Barkov won it in overtime.

Jonathan Huberdeau handed out a pair of primary assists to defensemen MacKenzie Weegar and Gustav Forsling, and forward Alex Wennberg tied the game at 3-3 on a shorthanded goal with 13:40 left.

Florida was outplaying Carolina when the Hurricanes built their two-goal lead in the third period. They generated twice as many score chances as the Hurricanes in the first period. They outshot Carolina, 13-6, in the second. They even started the third period on a power play with a chance to erase the Hurricanes’ 2-1 lead.

The difference throughout this season series, though, has been special teams. Florida lost Thursday by going 1 of 9 on the power play to drop to 3 of 31 on extra-man opportunities against Carolina this year.

The Panthers didn’t generate a single shot on their period-opening power play and the crowd at the BB&T Center peppered the frustrating home team with a smattering of boos. Barely a minute after the power play ended, star winger Andrei Svechnikov scored and the Hurricanes’ lead swelled to 3-1. The boos grew louder with Florida in danger of dropping a seventh straight to Carolina.

Not even two minutes later, the Panthers’ rally began. With 15:12 left, Huberdeau threaded a pass from the right corner acros the ice to Forsling, who knocked in a one-timer to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-2. Chants of “Let’s go Panthers!” now showered the rink, but they only lasted a few seconds. Versatile forward Juho Lammikko committed a penalty and Florida went back on the penalty kill.

The shorthanded stint didn’t slow the Panthers’ comeback. Star center Aleksander Barkov generated one chance, splitting a pair of defenders to test Nedeljkovic once, then winger Anthony Duclair used his speed to to beat the Hurricanes down the ice and create another chance.

The winger threw a puck at Nedeljkovic and rebound bounced around. Weegar dug at it and poked it loose again, and Wennberg finally tipped it home to tie the game at 3-3. Nineteen seconds later, versatile forward Sam Bennett nearly put Florida ahead with another shorthanded goal, but hit the crossbar on a breakaway opportunity.