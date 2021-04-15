With first place on the line, Panthers trade blows with Lightning, but fall in overtime

With every shot the Florida Panthers fired at Andrei Vasilevskiy in the final 10 minutes Thursday, they were waiting for a breakthrough. They had already twice blown one-goal leads and they never stopped testing the star goaltender. They worked in front of the net on power plays, fired wrist shots from all over the perimeter and ultimately tested him 38 times.

The Panthers knew a game like this would be a measuring stick and they went blow for blow against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa, only for Vasilevskiy to ruin their chance at a statement-making upset. The goalie carried the Lightning into overtime and eventually a 3-2 win at Amalie Arena.

“We had everything going our way but the finish,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “It’s a close game. Anything can happen and I still thought we were doing the right things all game long.”

With first place in the Central Division on the line, Vasilevskiy made 36 saves on 38 shots and star defenseman Victor Hedman beat goaltender Chris Driedger on a breakaway with 4:06 left in overtime to give Tampa Bay some separation from Florida in the tightly-contested Central race.

The Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes are now tied atop the division, one point ahead of the Panthers.

The in-state matchup — a rare opportunity on national television for Florida — delivered on the hype, though.

The Panthers and Tampa Bay brawled in the waning seconds of the second period. They traded goals less than three minutes apart in the third — a go-ahead score for the Florida, followed by a game-tying answer from the Lightning. They needed more than 60 minutes to decide a victor, and Tampa Bay delivered the game-winner just seconds after defenseman MacKenzie Weegar missed on a good chance for the Panthers.

Right wing Patric Hornqvist scored in the first to give Florida a 1-0 lead and Lightning winger Alex Killorn answered with a power-play goal in the second to keep the two sides knotted deep into the period.

Radko Gudas’ hit with about two minutes left in the second kicked up the temperature. The defenseman threw a check at Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay forward tried to jump out of the way. They banged legs and Cirelli helicoptered through the air. The Lightning griped and, a little more than a minute later, everyone finally erupted.

Driedger snared a shot, covered the puck with 44.4 seconds left in the period and Tampa Bay forward Barclay Goodrow threw one late cross check at defenseman Brandon Montour. Tempers finally flared.

Markus Nutivaara went at Goodrow in Montour’s defense and Lighting winger Blake Coleman pried the defenseman away from his teammate. Left Mason Marchment jumped into tussle with Goodrow. Nutivaara went at it with Coleman. When Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak pulled Marchment away from Goodrow, star center Aleksander Barkov hopped in to fight with the offender.

When it ended, Florida was on the power play and in position to set the tone for the final 20 minutes.

The third period turned into a procession of heavyweight blows in the form of two dazzling goals less than three minutes apart.

With 12:47 left, Anthony Duclair put Florida ahead 2-1 off an assist by Jonathan Huberdeau. The two wingers dashed into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 and Huberdeau held up as he crossed into the left faceoff circle. The All-Star left wing spun around, slid a backhand pass across the ice and Duclair buried the go-ahead goal past Vasilevskiy.

A few minutes later, Tampa Bay answered to ultimately force overtime. The Lightning cycled the puck around the offensive zone on a long possession and Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev launched a pass from the right point across the ice to Ross Colton on the doorstep. The Lighting center stuck out his stick and deflected in a game-tying goal with 10:03 to go.

Vasilevskiy, who finished with 36 saves on 38 shots, blanked Florida for the next 10 minutes. Driedger, who stopped 16 of 19 shots, did the same. Amalie Arena was rewarded with overtime in a playoff-type matchup and, soon after, a victory for the home team.