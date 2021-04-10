Florida Panthers bolster defense, trade for Sabres’ Brandon Montour as deadline nears

The Florida Panthers have been searching for help on defense ever since Aaron Ekblad went down with a likely season-ending injury last month. With two days until the trade deadline, they found some.

The Panthers landed Brandon Montour in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, shortly before the puck dropped for an afternoon game against the Dallas Stars. Florida is sending a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft to the Sabres in exchange for the defenseman.

Official.



We have acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from Buffalo in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick.



» https://t.co/nQqeO4D2rI pic.twitter.com/1NIgV5l10H — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 10, 2021

Montour has five goals and nine assists this season for the league-worst Sabres and should give the Panthers a top-four defenseman to play on one of their top pairings. While MacKenzie Weegar has asserted himself as Florida’s top defenseman in the wake of Ekblad’s injury, fellow defenseman Keith Yandle has seen his minutes dwindle, while the Panthers have relied on Gustav Forsling to play next to Weegar and given a significant role to fellow defenseman Matt Kiersted, who was just playing college hockey last month.

“Brandon is a capable and talented right-shot defenseman who will have an immediate impact on our club,” general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. “His two-way acumen and ability to play important minutes make him an exciting addition to the Panthers.”

Montour is in the last and only season of a one-year, $3.85-million contract. Montour, a former second-round pick, has 29 goals and 76 assists in 281 games across five NHL seasons.

The trade for Montour doesn’t have to be the last for Florida, which fell behind by three goals in the first 10 minutes in Dallas. The Panthers still have $12 million in trade-deadline cap space, according to CapFriendly, even after acquiring Montour with his full cap hit. It gives them room to continue bolstering their defense or make a move for another high-profile forward, like Buffalo left wing Taylor Hall, who’s making $8 million this season. Florida has also been linked to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are hoping to move defenseman David Savard and winger Nick Foligno by the deadline Monday.

The trade is the Panthers’ third since April. Florida made a pair of trades with the Chicago Blackhawks in the last week, first dealing center Vinnie Hinostroza to the Blackhawks, then sending three players to Chicago, including winger Brett Connolly, in a cap-clearing deal to set up the Panthers for bigger moves ahead of the deadline.