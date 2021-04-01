Florida Panthers claw past Detroit Red Wings in overtime despite missing injured stars

Seemingly injured, Jonathan Huberdeau hopped on one leg, and Florida Panthers fans’ hearts did a similar leap.

In the final seconds of Thursday’s second period, Huberdeau — probably the biggest star left standing on a Panthers team that is playing without injured standouts Aleksander Barkov, Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Anthony Duclair — limped off the ice with what looked like an injured left knee, courtesy of a suspicious hit by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher.

Fortunately for the Panthers, Huberdeau returned to action to start the third period, and a calamity was avoided.

That proved to be a good omen as the host Panthers beat Detroit 3-2 Thursday night on Alex Wennberg’s overtime goal.

Gustav Forsling had the primary assist as Wennberg ripped a high shot just under the crossbar with 1:25 left in the remaining session.

“It worked out pretty good,” said Wennberg, who has eight goals this season, including four against Detroit. “It was a good way to end it. We’re missing a lot of good players, but we still have a lot of good guys.”

The Panthers are tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning atop the NHL standings with 52 points. Tampa Bay, however, has one game in hand.

Panthers backup goalie Chris Driedger made 25 saves to improve to 10-4-2 this season.

Also for the Panthers, Frank Vatrano had one goal and one assist, Noel Acciari had the other goal, and Carter Verhaeghe had two assists. Huberdeau had one assist that occurred after he got roughed up by Stecher.

Adam Erne and Anthony Mantha had Detroit’s goals. Patrik Nemeth had two assists for the Wings, and goalie Thomas Greiss made 33 saves.

Detroit opened the scoring under some odd circumstances with 4:21 expired in the first period.

Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman delivered a big hit but lost his helmet in the process. By rule, he had to come off the ice immediately, and Detroit scored before Stillman’s replacement could get in on the play. Erne, who took the hit from Stillman, got the primary assist as his shot was redirected over Driedger’s blocker by Stecher.

The Panthers tied the score 1-1 with 11:55 gone in the first as Verhaeghe’s wraparound from behind the net morphed into a perfect centering pass to Acciari in the slot.

Detroit surged back on top with 13:53 left in the third. Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen won a puck battle in the neutral zone and along the boards. He then fed ahead to Mantha, who skated in alone on Driedger, snapping a wrist shot for a 2-1 lead.

A Detroit mistake helped set up the Panthers for the tying goal as Jon Merrill fired the puck over the glass, sending him to the penalty box for delay of game. Six seconds later and with 9:29 remaining in the third, Vatrano scored a power-play goal following passes from Huberdeau and then Verhaeghe.

That set up Wennberg for his overtime dramatics.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Barkov and Hornqvist are skating and should return from injury this weekend. Duclair, who left Tuesday’s game against Detroit due to a shoulder injury, is also expected to return rather quickly. Ekblad (left leg) is out longer term.

▪ The Panthers are 4-0 since Hornqvist got hurt and 2-0 without Ekblad. They are 4-2 without Barkov.

▪ With 3:54 left in the second period, Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was penalized for a hard hit from behind on Stillman, who somehow escaped injury.