Sasha Barkov doubtful for Panthers’ two games in Dallas. Hornqvist set to miss more time

The Florida Panthers will likely be without both Aleksander Barkov and Patric Hornqivst when they open a weekend series with the Dallas Stars on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Barkov is “doubtful” for the Panthers’ two games in Dallas on Saturday and Sunday, and Hornqvist will likely be out for a week, coach Joel Quenneville said.

“He’ll probably be out for about seven days,” the coach said. “Barky is doubtful for this trip.”

Barkov will likely miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury, while Hornqvist will miss his first after sustaining an apparent lower-body injury on an open-ice hit in the third period of a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Hornqvist left and did not return.

Winger Brett Connolly will join the active roster in Hornqvist’s place, Quenneville said.

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) keeps an eye on the puck during game against the Nashville Predators at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Florida (20-9-5) enters the weekend in the midst of its first three-game losing streak of the season, including back-to-back losses without Barkov. The star center entered Saturday as the Panthers’ leader with 13 goals and 37 points. Hornqvist is tied for second on the team with 12 goals and is third with 25 points. He also entered Sunday ranked second in the NHL with five tip-in goals, providing Florida a newfound net-front season in his first season with the Panthers.

“Irreplaceable players — no doubt about it — but we’re going to go out there and do our best, fill our roles and find a way to win this game. That’s what it comes down to,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “Obviously losing three straight, we want to find a way out of this and it’s going to take a full team effort to do it.”

With Barkov out, Quenneville significantly reshuffled his lines Thursday and he’ll have to do so again when Florida faces the Stars (11-11-8) on Saturday. Quenneville split up Hornqvist and All-Star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau, putting Hornqvist on the top line with fellow forwards Alex Wennberg and Frank Vatrano, while keeping Huberdeau on the second line next to center Eetu Luostarinen and right wing Owen Tippett. Barkov’s typical line dropped to No. 3, with Carter Verhaeghe moving from left wing to center, winger Anthony Duclair sticking at right wing and left wing Mason Marchment joining in Barkov’s place.

Florida dressed seven defensemen and only 11 forwards Thursday and Quenneville said he’ll “probably” do the same Saturday with Riley Stillman joining the active roster in place of fellow defenseman Anton Stralman, whom the Panthers waived Friday and moved to the taxi squad after he went unclaimed.