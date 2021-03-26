Injuries pile up for Panthers. The latest on Barkov, Hornqvist ahead of two games in Dallas

The Florida Panthers were already heading toward one of their most frustrating losses of the season Thursday when Patric Hornqvist crashed to the ground after an open-ice hit and was slow to get back up.

When the right wing finally rose to his feet, he was hesitant to put much weight on his right leg and needed help to glide off the ice at the United Center. A bad week for the Panthers quickly got worse in the final period of a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

“He’s a guy that works so hard, so I think he gives us a lot of energy on the bench, on the ice, off the ice,” All-Star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau said Thursday. “He’s an energy guy and he’s a good guy to be around. Obviously, if we lose him, too ... it’s going to be tough.”

Hornqvist joins a suddenly dire injury list for Florida, as the Panthers prepare for a pair of games this weekend against the Dallas Stars. Center Aleksander Barkov has missed Florida’s last two games with a lower body injury, and coach Joel Quenneville isn’t sure about his status for Saturday, when the Panthers face the Stars at 8 p.m. at American Airlines Center. The same is now true for Hornqvist, leaving Florida — potentially — without two of its top three scorers.

With the Panthers off Friday, Florida won’t have an update on their star forwards’ statuses until Saturday.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow. We’ll say day to day right now,” Quenneville said of Hornqvist. “We think he’ll be alright.”

Barkov’s absence has been heavily felt this week. The Panthers are in the midst of their first three-game losing streak of the season and they dropped both games in Chicago without their captain.

On Thursday, they managed 41 shots, but went 0 of 6 on the power play and suffered only their second shutout loss of the season. Quenneville said there’s a chance he could play sometime this weekend.

“He’s feeling way better,” he said. “We’ll see how he does when we get to Dallas. We’ll see if there’s a chance he could get in before the weekend’s over.”

Barkov leads Florida with 13 goals and 37 points, and Hornqvist isn’t far behind. His 12 goals are tied for second most on the team and his 25 points are third most. He also brings an entirely different dynamic than Barkov and Huberdeau, and Quenneville has pointed to his arrival this year as a difference-maker for a surprise Stanley Cup contender.

At 55.6 percent, Hornqvist is posting the best Corsi for percentage of his career — meaning Florida is generating 55.6 percent of all chances when he’s on the ice in even-strength situations — and his net-front presence gives the Panthers a different dimension. Hornqvist is taking 52 percent of his shots from right in front of the net, compared to the league average of 34 percent. Hornqvist’s five tip-in goals are second most in the league and Florida’s expected goals per game are up this year because the Panthers are putting shots on goal from far better locations on the ice — namely, right in front of the net.

“He’s huge, especially for me,” left wing Mason Marchment said. “I’m a net-front player and that’s where he makes his money. He’s always kind of giving me tips here and there. And he’s a great guy, and he’s always got energy and a positive attitude. It’s easy to feed off him.”

Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) carries the puck against Nashville Predators center Nick Cousins (21) during the second period of their NHL game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Sunrise, Fl. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Panthers place Stralman on waivers

Florida placed Anton Stralman on waivers Friday, which will help the Panthers clear some cap space ahead of the trade deadline.

The defenseman was in the second season of a three-year, $16.5 million deal — which was handed out by former general manager Dale Tallon — and he carries a $5.5 million cap hit.

If Stralman clears waivers, the Panthers will be able to move him back and forth from the taxi squad to the active roster, saving some cap room. The 34-year-old has three goals and six assists in 29 games this season.