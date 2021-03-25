Panthers go 0 for 6 on power play, lose 3rd straight — and 2nd in a row without Barkov

Joel Quenneville said he had a hard time watching his Florida Panthers in the first period Tuesday. The Panthers had to scratch Aleksander Barkov shortly before the puck dropped against the Chicago Blackhawks, deciding he shouldn’t try to push through and play on a lower-body injury. Florida tinkered its lines at the last moment, took the ice without its captain and fell flat against the Blackhawks.

Thursday didn’t go much better. Two days after losing back-to-back games in regulation for the first time all season, the Panthers dropped their third straight to Chicago, 3-0, at the United Center.

Without its captain, Florida (20-9-4) is reeling for the first time all year.

The Panthers went 0 for 6 on the power play, failed to score during a 17-shot second period and botched a 3-on-none breakaway midway through the period with a chance to cut into a 2-0 lead for the Blackhawks. In the third, star right wing Patric Hornqvist sustained an apparent lower-body injury and didn’t return.

Florida lost in regulation for only the ninth time all year and lost by multiple goals for only the sixth. The loss drops the Panthers three points behind the second-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Central Division, while fourth-place Chicago (16-13-4) moves within seven points of Florida.

Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen, perhaps the frontrunner for the Calder Memorial Trophy with half the season gone, stopped all 41 shots he saw and the Panthers gave up two goals in 2:29 early in the second to drop both ends of a two-game series in Chicago.

Florida missed two chances to go ahead in the first period on a pair of power plays. The Panthers’ first chance came with 8:34 left in the period and they managed only a pair of slap shots from the point by defenseman Keith Yandle. A little more than five minutes later, the Panthers went on the power play again and again managed only two shots, although All-Star left wing Jonathan Huberdeau did hit the post.

Right before the end of the period, Florida committed its first penalty of the game and the Blackhawks started the second on the power play. With 18:55 left, superstar right wing Patrick Kane put the them ahead for good.

Chicago defenseman Adam Boqvist cranked a shot from the slot and a scramble ensued around Sergei Bobrovsky. Three skaters fell to the ice. Multiple Blackhawks wound up in the goaltender’s crease. Bobrovsky sprawled to his stomach and tried to cover the puck, but Kane pulled it away from the chaos, curled it onto his stick and zipped in the go-ahead goal.

Less than three minutes later, Kane created another. The Panthers gave away the puck in the neutral zone and Kane sent a cross-ice pass to Alex DeBrincat on the left side of the nice. The Blackhawks’ star winger fired a shot at Bobrovsky and the goalie let up a big rebound, which Chicago forward Pius Suter knocked home for a 2-0 lead.

Florida kept firing at Lankinen on the other end, but couldn’t beat the rookie. The Panthers peppered him with 13 shots in the first period, 17 in the second and 11 in the third, and he stopped every one. On one power play late in the second period, Lankinen made four saves in 19 seconds, including a pair of right-pad saves on left wing Owen Tippett while lying on his stomach.

With three minutes left in the second period, Florida faced the sort of chance it couldn’t miss in a week like this one. Huberdeau, Hornqvist and center Alex Wenneberg all charged down the ice without any defenders between themselves, and the goal. Huberdeau passed across the net to Wennberg, who tapped a pass back to Huberdeau.

Even a 3-on-zero edge wasn’t enough for the suddenly struggling Panthers. Huberdeau shot right into Lankinen and another opportunity passed Florida by.