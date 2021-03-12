The art of the comeback: How Florida Panthers have become NHL’s come-from-behind kings

The Florida Panthers couldn’t help but feel like it was happening again after Ryan Lomberg’s third-period goal Thursday started to cut into the Columbus Blue Jackets’ three-goal lead.

In the next eight minutes, they delivered on their suspicion and scored three straight goals to force overtime in Columbus and eventually win 5-4 in the extra period.

It was Florida third three-goal comeback in franchise history, its fourth multi-goal comeback of the season and its league-leading 10th victory after conceding the first goal.

“That’s how it’s been in some of these games here the last couple weeks,” Frank Vatrano said Thursday after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime. “We have great thirds.”

In four of their past eight games, the Panthers (17-5-4) trailed in the third period and came back to win. In three of those four comebacks, they trailed by multiple goals in the third. Their four multi-goal comebacks of any kind this year are second most in the NHL and they’re a major reason Florida has become an unlikely Stanley Cup contender in Joel Quenneville’s second season.

Is there something about this team that makes the Panthers so capable of springing comebacks? Quenneville tried to provide an answer after the win at Nationwide Arena.

Confidence and other hockey cliches

“I think there’s a little excitement in our team, as far as the approach during games, that, Hey, keep doing the same thing, let’s stick with it,” the coach said Thursday. “I think when you get behind, you’re a little more risk-taking and there’s a little bit of that that can enhance it with some skill, but just keep doing what we’ve been doing, get it to the net.”

Success breeds confidence and Florida clearly now believes in what Quenneville preaches.

On Thursday, the Panthers had just 12 shots through two periods and trailed 2-1. Their only goal, though, came on a deflection by star right wing Patric Hornqvist, rather than on a flashy play by center Aleksander Barkov, left wing Jonathan Huberdeau or another one of Florida’s former All-Stars.

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) keeps his eyes on the puck as Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer (47) makes the save during the second period of their NHL game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Sunrise, Fl. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Florida Panthers’ more diverse offense

Lomberg’s first goal to start the comeback and cut the Blue Jackets’ lead to 4-2 came on a rebound, too. The Panthers were within striking distance without getting anything from their most skilled forwards.

“It doesn’t have to be pretty now. It’s got to be ugly — maybe you get an ugly goal — but you try to make too many plays, I think that’s when you feed into the opponents’ strengths, so I think that we got ourselves back in the game, maybe we get some ugly goals, and just getting pucks and bodies to the net,” Quenneville said. “And then you incorporate your game with the in and out off the point, sometimes staying in.”

Florida’s offensive palette is more diverse this season and its emphasis on making plays around the net opens up the perimeter. The Panthers’ next two goals came on shots from the perimeter by left wing Owen Tippett and Barkov before Vatrano scored on a rebound off a 2-on-1 in overtime.

Deeper than Barkov and Huberdeau

Nine different players accounted for Florida’s nine points in overtime, 11 had points during the comeback and 14 different players chipped in points throughout the win. The Panthers are no longer overly reliant on Barkov, Huberdeau and whomever else happens to play on a line with them.

“It seems like all four lines bringing it, pitching in,” Quenneville said, “you can do some things.”

Said Lomberg: “It shows how much confidence that we have in ourselves.”

Florida, which is tied for second in the Central Division, will have a chance to build on its five-point lead on the fourth-place Chicago Blackhawks this weekend when it welcomes the Blackhawks (14-9-5) to Sunrise for a pair of games at the BB&T Center, starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Vatrano said it’s time for fans to buy into these Panthers.

“We’ve tested ourselves against the best in the league and we’re right there with them. We’re getting the wins we’re supposed to, and we’re competing against the top teams in the league night in and night out,” the winger said. “Even some of the games that we’re losing, we’re right in there until the end, so we’re competing every single night and you can’t ask more of us. We’ve just got to keep this thing going.”