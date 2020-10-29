Investigation clears former Panthers GM Dale Tallon of accusation he used racial slur

An investigation into Dale Tallon regarding the use inappropriate racial comments cleared the former Florida Panthers general manager of any wrongdoing Thursday.

An “anonymous report” alleged Tallon used racially or ethnically derogatory language in August while with the Panthers in the NHL’s Toronto secure zone for the expanded 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The accusation also suggested Tallon had used similar language in the past. The same day the NHL received its anonymous tip, the league retained an outside firm to investigate the claim, ultimately clearing Tallon after a months-long investigation.

“The allegations were neither corroborated nor substantiated, and are inconsistent with Tallon’s past actions and his affirmative efforts in support of diversity and inclusion initiatives,” the NHL said in a statement. “As a result, based on the investigation, the NHL has further concluded that there has been no established violation of NHL policy or protocols.”

The investigation was carried out by law firm Seyfarth Shaw, which interview more than a dozen people across the Florida organization and “reviewed all information made available from representatives of the source through which the anonymous report was made.”

The Panthers parted ways with Tallon mere days after the alleged incident occurred, opting not to renew the executive’s contract after Florida once again failed to qualify for the traditional 16-team postseason. Tallon took the Panthers to the traditional postseason just three times in his 10 years in Florida and guided the Panthers to only won series win in the Cup playoffs. The team hired general manager Bill Zito as Tallon’s replacement in September.

Florida did not respond to a request for comment on the investigation at the time it began and has not commented since.

Tallon has not landed a job since leaving the Panthers, although multiple reports have linked the former GM to the Pittsburgh Penguins.