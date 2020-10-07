Live updates: Florida Panthers load up on forwards in early rounds of 2020 NHL Draft

The second and final day of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is here and the Florida Panthers have seven chances to bolster their roster in the final six rounds Wednesday.

Follow along for live updates on the second through seventh rounds of the NHL Entry Draft:

2:55 p.m.: The Panthers are taking another forward in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Florida selected Justin Sourdif with the No. 87 overall pick in the Draft. The Canadian right wing is the fourth forward the Panthers have selected so far in the first three rounds of the NHL Draft.

2:26 p.m.: The Panthers go with an American with their first pick in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft and it might be a steal.

Ty Smilanic, a center from Denver, is the No. 74 pick of the Draft. He currently plays for the Quinnipiac Bobcats and was the No. 43 prospect in the class, according to NHL Network.

Last season, the 18-year-old played with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and scored seven goals with 15 assists in 34 games.

2:15 p.m.: We’re moving along into the third round of the NHL Draft and the Panthers have two picks coming up in the round.

First, they’ll use their own pick with the 12th selection of the round. They also have the No. 25 pick in Round 3 via the Colorado Avalanche.

1:15 p.m.: Based on the NHL Network’s Draft rankings, the Panthers’ decision to take Emil Heineman with the No. 43 pick was a reach. Florida, however, was high on the Swedish left wing and expressed as much to him throughout the Draft process.

Heineman said he talked the Panthers twice in the lead-up to the 2020 NHL Draft and their feedback was “all positive.”

“It’s a dream come true, obviously. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid,” the 18-year-old said. “My game is basically like combining a physical game with a lot of skill. I do whatever it takes to win and play with the team.”

12:29 p.m.: The Panthers spend their second pick of the 2020 NHL Draft on Emil Heineman, a left wing from Sweden.

Heineman is the No. 99 overall prospect in the NHL Draft, according to NHL Network, and was a prolific goal-scorer in a Swedish junior league last season. In 29 games with Leskands IF’s junior team in the Swedish Hockey League, the winger scored 26 goals with 15 assists.

11:50 a.m.: The second day of the NHL Draft is officially underway. The Detroit Red Wings used the top pick in the second round to select Swedish defenseman William Wallinder.

The Panthers are due to pick 12th in the second round.

11 a.m.: It’s Draft day again and the Panthers have seven picks across the last six rounds Wednesday. They’ll kick things off in the second round with the No. 43 pick, then pick again in every round but the sixth. Florida also has two picks each in the third and fourth rounds.

The full rundown of picks:

▪ Second round: No. 43.

▪ Third round: Nos. 74 and 87.

▪ Fourth round: Nos. 95 and 105.

▪ Fifth round: No. 137.

▪ Sixth round: No picks.

▪ Seventh round: No. 198.

The Panthers’ second pick in the third round comes from the Colorado Avalanche, their first in the fourth comes from the Ottawa Senators and their fifth-round pick comes from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On Tuesday, Florida had the No. 12 pick in the first round of the NHL Draft and selected Anton Lundell, a 19-year-old center from Finland. The forward spent the past two seasons with HIFK of Finland’s Liiga and he scored 10 goals with 18 assists for a career-high 28 points last season.

“Playing in Finland’s top pro league for three years as a teenager, Anton has developed into a highly talented two-way forward,” general manager Bill Zito said. “He is a responsible, cerebral player who possesses great hockey sense.”

Lundell also helped Finland win the 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, scoring four points in seven games while playing alongside top scorer Aleksi Heponiemi, who was a second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Florida loaned Haponiemi to Modo Hockey of Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan in August with the start of the 2020-21 NHL season delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.