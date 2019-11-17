The Panthers have had a lot of power play success this season. Here’s how they’ve done

The Florida Panthers have been hard to stop on the man advantage.

They’ve gone nine straight games with at least one power play goal, highlighted by two power play goals Saturday in their 4-3 win over the New York Rangers at the BB&T Center.

The Panthers are 17 of 64 (26.6 percent) on power plays this season, which is fourth in the NHL, and they were two for four against the Rangers.

Keith Yandle, the leader of the Panthers’ power play unit, has 11 points on the man advantage (tied for fourth in the league) after two power play assists against the Rangers.

He combined with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau on both assists. And Huberdeau became the Panthers all-time career assists leader in the win.

“I’m really happy,” Huberdeau said of the accomplishment. “I couldn’t do it without a lot of the guys here, and obviously (Aleksander Barkov) and (Evgenii Dadonov) as well. And yeah, it’s good. It’s been eight years, so it’s always good. Great organization and it’s great to be first in assists.”

Yandle said after Saturday’s win that he couldn’t just point to one thing that’s been working for the Panthers during the power play.

“I think we’re all taking ownership and doing our job,” the 33-year-old said, “an extra 10 percent, 20 percent. Whether it’s making that crisp pass or shooting it. It’s an unselfish group. I think everyone looks to make the pass but I think we’ve been doing a good job of shooting pucks and backing teams off.”

But the defenseman credited his teammates for his success.

“When you have the pleasure of playing with guys like (Huberdeau) and (Dadonov) and (Barkov), it’s obviously one of those things where I’m not scoring goals. They’re doing pretty much all the work. I’m just trying to get it to them, and they’re playing amazing so you definitely have to tip your hat to them.”

Head coach Joel Quenneville lauded the team’s playmaking with the man advantage, adding that the unit’s ability to make plays before the shot is “pretty special.”

“A lot of good things are happening on it,” Quenneville said. “A lot different looks. Every guy’s got almost two or three different options when they do touch the puck, so it’s tough to defend.”

Quenneville picked up his 900th career victory in the win, making him the second coach in NHL history — behind 14-time Stanley Cup winner Scotty Bowman — to reach the mark.

“It’s flattering to be mentioned in the same sentence as Scotty,” Quenneville said. “I think what he’s achieved is pretty amazing. He’s got 14 cups. It’s pretty unbelievable what he’s done.”

Added Huberdeau on Quenneville’s achievement: “That’s quite an accomplishment for him, too. I mean, 900. It’s a lot of wins … I’ll congratulate him on the career as a coach he’s had. We just gotta keep winning and he’ll get even more.”

When asked after the game what getting his 900th career win means to him, Quenneville smiled.

“We’re looking for 901 right now,” the Panthers’ first-year coach said. “That’s the way we look at it.”