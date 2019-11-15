Florida Panthers can’t overcome late two-goal deficit, fall 4-3 to Winnipeg Jets at home

There was no comeback win for the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

They’d answered the Winnipeg Jets’ first two goals with a pair of their own. Down by two late in the third period, Vincent Trocheck gave the Panthers life with a goal to make it 4-3 with about a minute and a half left.

But Florida had no more offense to give, and the 4-3 loss at the BB&T Center was sealed.

The Panthers (9-5-5), who overcame a four-goal deficit to top the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday, will face the New York Rangers (8-7-2) Saturday at the BB&T Center for their second game of a four-game home stretch.

“Disappointing way to start the home games here, and obviously left some out there,” coach Joel Quenneville said after the game. “Can’t expect to be coming back by two goals late in the game and think we’re gonna get something out of it.”

It was a strong defensive start for the Panthers. They allowed Winnipeg just four shots on goal in the first period, their fewest allowed this season.

“What we’re looking for across the board, everybody playing better,” said Quenneville, who’s one win away from his 900th career victory. “But goaltending, we need that to be one of our strengths ... we’ll do whatever we can to get the best out of everyone.”

After a scoreless first, Winnipeg got a goal from Josh Morrissey early in the second period.

It took the Panthers over 10 minutes to answer. A power-play goal from Aleksander Barkov tied it with a little over four minutes left in the second.

Florida has notched a power-play goal in each of its last eight games, and Barkov, who has 12 points in his last seven games (six goals, six assists), stretched his consecutive points streak to seven games and his consecutive goal streak to six.

The Panthers’ 24-year-old center took the Panthers’ scoring lead with the goal, bringing his season point total to 25, with a team-best 19 assists.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead in the third period after a goal by Nikolaj Ehlers, which was soon answered by Trocheck, who scored his first of two goals on the night. He now has three goals this season.

“After a loss we put it behind us and focus on the next game,” Trocheck said.

With the game tied 2-2, Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele scored the go-ahead goal, and the Jets’ Adam Lowry added another at 17:02, giving the Jets the cushion they needed for the win. Winnipeg travels to Tampa Bay to meet the Lightning on Saturday.

Jets forward Gabriel Bourque missed his fourth game with a lower-body injury. Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is expected to miss another week with an upper-body injury.