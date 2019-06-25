The 2019-20 NHL schedule is out. Here’s when to catch the Florida Panthers at home

Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon talks playoffs Florida Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon talks about his team as playoff week kicked off Monday, April 11, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Florida Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon talks about his team as playoff week kicked off Monday, April 11, 2016.

The Florida Panthers announced their 2019-20 NHL regular-season schedule Tuesday.

The Panthers open the season with two games with in-state rival Tampa Bay, playing at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Oct. 3 before hosting the Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday.

The Panthers play 19 of their 41 home games on the weekend, with 14 happening on Saturdays.

Some other highlights to the schedule include:

A franchise-record nine-game homestand from Nov. 30 through Dec. 20. Opponents include the Predators, Wild, Blue Jackets, Sharks, Lightning, Islanders, Bruins, Senators and Stars.

The Panthers don’t play the reigning Stanley Cup champions until March, playing a home-and-home with the St. Louis Blues that month. The home game at the BB&T Center against St. Louis is on Saturday, March 21.

Thursday home games feature a $5 special price for all domestic beers at select stands.

The Panthers are featuring several theme and promotional nights at BB&T among their 41 home games. They include Star Wars Night, Panther Conservation Night, Military Appreciation Night, Pride Night, Grateful Dead Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night and more.

2019-20 Panthers schedule

Thu. Oct 3 7:00 PM at Tampa Bay

Sat. Oct 5 7:00 PM Tampa Bay

Tue. Oct 8 7:00 PM Carolina

Fri. Oct 11 7:00 PM at Buffalo

Sat. Oct 12 7:00 PM at N.Y. Islanders

Mon. Oct 14 1:00 PM at New Jersey

Fri. Oct 18 7:00 PM Colorado

Sat. Oct 19 7:00 PM at Nashville

Tue. Oct 22 7:00 PM Pittsburgh

Thu. Oct 24 7:00 PM at Calgary

Sun. Oct 27 2:00 PM at Edmonton

Mon. Oct 28 7:00 PM at Vancouver

Wed. Oct 30 8:00 PM at Colorado

Sat. Nov 2 7:00 PM Detroit

Thu. Nov 7 7:00 PM Washington

Sat. Nov 9 1:00 PM at N.Y. Islanders

Sun. Nov 10 1:00 PM at N.Y. Rangers

Tue. Nov 12 7:00 PM at Boston

Thu. Nov 14 7:00 PM Winnipeg

Sat. Nov 16 7:00 PM N.Y. Rangers

Tue. Nov 19 7:00 PM Philadelphia

Thu. Nov 21 7:00 PM Anaheim

Sat. Nov 23 7:00 PM AT Carolina

Sun. Nov 24 5:00 PM Buffalo

Wed. Nov 27 7:00 PM at Washington

Sat. Nov 30 7:00 PM Nashville

Tue. Dec 3 7:00 PM Minnesota

Sat. Dec 7 7:00 PM Columbus

Sun. Dec 8 5:00 PM San Jose

Tue. Dec 10 7:00 PM Tampa Bay

Thu. Dec 12 7:00 PM N.Y. Islanders

Sat. Dec 14 7:00 PM Boston

Mon. Dec 16 7:00 PM Ottawa

Fri. Dec 20 7:00 PM Dallas

Sat. Dec 21 7:00 PM at Carolina

Mon. Dec 23 7:00 PM at Tampa Bay

Sat. Dec 28 7:00 PM Detroit

Sun. Dec 29 7:00 PM Montreal

Tue. Dec 31 7:00 PM at Columbus

Thu. Jan 2 7:30 PM at Ottawa

Sat. Jan 4 7:00 PM at Buffalo

Sun. Jan 5 5:00 PM at Pittsburgh

Tue. Jan 7 7:00 PM Arizona

Thu. Jan 9 7:00 PM Vancouver

Sun. Jan 12 7:00 PM Toronto

Thu. Jan 16 7:00 PM Los Angeles

Sat. Jan 18 7:00 PM at Detroit

Mon. Jan 20 7:00 PM at Minnesota

Tue. Jan 21 7:30 PM at Chicago

Sat. Feb 1 2:00 PM at Montreal

Mon. Feb 3 7:00 PM at Toronto

Tue. Feb 4 7:00 PM at Columbus

Thu. Feb 6 7:00 PM Vegas

Sat. Feb 8 7:00 PM Pittsburgh

Mon. Feb 10 7:00 PM at Philadelphia

Tue. Feb 11 7:00 PM at New Jersey

Thu. Feb 13 7:00 PM Philadelphia

Sat. Feb 15 4:00 PM Edmonton

Mon. Feb 17 1:00 PM at San Jose

Wed. Feb 19 7:00 PM at Anaheim

Thu. Feb 20 7:30 PM at Los Angeles

Sat. Feb 22 7:00 PM at Vegas

Tue. Feb 25 7:00 PM at Arizona

Thu. Feb 27 7:00 PM Toronto

Sat. Feb 29 6:00 PM Chicago

Sun. Mar 1 4:00 PM Calgary

Thu. Mar 5 7:00 PM Boston

Sat. Mar 7 7:00 PM Montreal

Tue. Mar 10 7:00 PM at St. Louis

Thu. Mar 12 7:30 PM at Dallas

Sat. Mar 14 7:00 PM New Jersey

Mon. Mar 16 7:30 PM at Detroit

Tue. Mar 17 7:00 PM at Winnipeg

Thu. Mar 19 7:00 PM Buffalo

Sat. Mar 21 7:00 PM St. Louis

Mon. Mar 23 7:00 PM at Toronto

Tue. Mar 24 7:30 PM at Ottawa

Thu. Mar 26 7:00 PM at Montreal

Sat. Mar 28 7:00 PM at Boston

Mon. Mar 30 7:00 PM N.Y. Rangers

Thu. Apr 2 7:00 PM Ottawa

Sat. Apr 4 7:00 PM Washington