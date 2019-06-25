Florida Panthers
The 2019-20 NHL schedule is out. Here’s when to catch the Florida Panthers at home
The Florida Panthers announced their 2019-20 NHL regular-season schedule Tuesday.
The Panthers open the season with two games with in-state rival Tampa Bay, playing at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Oct. 3 before hosting the Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday.
The Panthers play 19 of their 41 home games on the weekend, with 14 happening on Saturdays.
Some other highlights to the schedule include:
- A franchise-record nine-game homestand from Nov. 30 through Dec. 20. Opponents include the Predators, Wild, Blue Jackets, Sharks, Lightning, Islanders, Bruins, Senators and Stars.
- The Panthers don’t play the reigning Stanley Cup champions until March, playing a home-and-home with the St. Louis Blues that month. The home game at the BB&T Center against St. Louis is on Saturday, March 21.
Thursday home games feature a $5 special price for all domestic beers at select stands.
The Panthers are featuring several theme and promotional nights at BB&T among their 41 home games. They include Star Wars Night, Panther Conservation Night, Military Appreciation Night, Pride Night, Grateful Dead Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night and more.
2019-20 Panthers schedule
Thu. Oct 3 7:00 PM at Tampa Bay
Sat. Oct 5 7:00 PM Tampa Bay
Tue. Oct 8 7:00 PM Carolina
Fri. Oct 11 7:00 PM at Buffalo
Sat. Oct 12 7:00 PM at N.Y. Islanders
Mon. Oct 14 1:00 PM at New Jersey
Fri. Oct 18 7:00 PM Colorado
Sat. Oct 19 7:00 PM at Nashville
Tue. Oct 22 7:00 PM Pittsburgh
Thu. Oct 24 7:00 PM at Calgary
Sun. Oct 27 2:00 PM at Edmonton
Mon. Oct 28 7:00 PM at Vancouver
Wed. Oct 30 8:00 PM at Colorado
Sat. Nov 2 7:00 PM Detroit
Thu. Nov 7 7:00 PM Washington
Sat. Nov 9 1:00 PM at N.Y. Islanders
Sun. Nov 10 1:00 PM at N.Y. Rangers
Tue. Nov 12 7:00 PM at Boston
Thu. Nov 14 7:00 PM Winnipeg
Sat. Nov 16 7:00 PM N.Y. Rangers
Tue. Nov 19 7:00 PM Philadelphia
Thu. Nov 21 7:00 PM Anaheim
Sat. Nov 23 7:00 PM AT Carolina
Sun. Nov 24 5:00 PM Buffalo
Wed. Nov 27 7:00 PM at Washington
Sat. Nov 30 7:00 PM Nashville
Tue. Dec 3 7:00 PM Minnesota
Sat. Dec 7 7:00 PM Columbus
Sun. Dec 8 5:00 PM San Jose
Tue. Dec 10 7:00 PM Tampa Bay
Thu. Dec 12 7:00 PM N.Y. Islanders
Sat. Dec 14 7:00 PM Boston
Mon. Dec 16 7:00 PM Ottawa
Fri. Dec 20 7:00 PM Dallas
Sat. Dec 21 7:00 PM at Carolina
Mon. Dec 23 7:00 PM at Tampa Bay
Sat. Dec 28 7:00 PM Detroit
Sun. Dec 29 7:00 PM Montreal
Tue. Dec 31 7:00 PM at Columbus
Thu. Jan 2 7:30 PM at Ottawa
Sat. Jan 4 7:00 PM at Buffalo
Sun. Jan 5 5:00 PM at Pittsburgh
Tue. Jan 7 7:00 PM Arizona
Thu. Jan 9 7:00 PM Vancouver
Sun. Jan 12 7:00 PM Toronto
Thu. Jan 16 7:00 PM Los Angeles
Sat. Jan 18 7:00 PM at Detroit
Mon. Jan 20 7:00 PM at Minnesota
Tue. Jan 21 7:30 PM at Chicago
Sat. Feb 1 2:00 PM at Montreal
Mon. Feb 3 7:00 PM at Toronto
Tue. Feb 4 7:00 PM at Columbus
Thu. Feb 6 7:00 PM Vegas
Sat. Feb 8 7:00 PM Pittsburgh
Mon. Feb 10 7:00 PM at Philadelphia
Tue. Feb 11 7:00 PM at New Jersey
Thu. Feb 13 7:00 PM Philadelphia
Sat. Feb 15 4:00 PM Edmonton
Mon. Feb 17 1:00 PM at San Jose
Wed. Feb 19 7:00 PM at Anaheim
Thu. Feb 20 7:30 PM at Los Angeles
Sat. Feb 22 7:00 PM at Vegas
Tue. Feb 25 7:00 PM at Arizona
Thu. Feb 27 7:00 PM Toronto
Sat. Feb 29 6:00 PM Chicago
Sun. Mar 1 4:00 PM Calgary
Thu. Mar 5 7:00 PM Boston
Sat. Mar 7 7:00 PM Montreal
Tue. Mar 10 7:00 PM at St. Louis
Thu. Mar 12 7:30 PM at Dallas
Sat. Mar 14 7:00 PM New Jersey
Mon. Mar 16 7:30 PM at Detroit
Tue. Mar 17 7:00 PM at Winnipeg
Thu. Mar 19 7:00 PM Buffalo
Sat. Mar 21 7:00 PM St. Louis
Mon. Mar 23 7:00 PM at Toronto
Tue. Mar 24 7:30 PM at Ottawa
Thu. Mar 26 7:00 PM at Montreal
Sat. Mar 28 7:00 PM at Boston
Mon. Mar 30 7:00 PM N.Y. Rangers
Thu. Apr 2 7:00 PM Ottawa
Sat. Apr 4 7:00 PM Washington
