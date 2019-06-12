Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers announced 2019-20 preseason schedule. There’s only two home games
Panthers get Stanley Cup winning coach Joel Quenneville
The Florida Panthers announced their 2019-20 preseason schedule on Wednesday.
Out of eight preseason games, the Panthers only play twice in South Florida.
The Panthers open the preseason at Nashville with a doubleheader against the Predators for a second straight preseason. Those games will be Monday, Sept. 16, at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Panthers also play two neutral site games, once against the Montreal Canadiens in New Brunswick on Sept. 18 and against the Dallas Stars in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sept. 21.
The two home games for the Panthers are against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 24 and 26. Those games at the BB&T Center are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Panthers wrap up the preseason Sept. 28 at Amalie Arena in Tampa against the Lightning.
Here’s the full preseason game schedule:
Sept. 16 at Nashville Predators 4:30 PM (ET) Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 16 at Nashville Predators 8 PM (ET) Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 18 at Montreal Canadiens TBD New Brunswick
Sept. 19 at Montreal Canadiens 7 PM (ET) Bell Centre
Sept. 21 at Dallas Stars 8 PM (ET) BOK Center
Sept. 24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 7 PM (ET) BB&T Center
Sept. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning 7 PM (ET) BB&T Center
Sept. 28 at Tampa Bay Lightning 7 PM (ET) Amalie Arena
