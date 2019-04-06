Florida Panthers

With his 35th goal of the season, Aleksander Barkov set this record for the Panthers

By Walter Villa Miami Herald Writer

Panthers star Aleksander Barkov scored his 35th goal of the season and set the franchise record with his 95th point.
The Panthers had a moment.

In a dreary season that ended Saturday night with no playoffs, Panthers star Aleksander Barkov scored his 35th goal of the season and set the franchise record with his 95th point.

He broke the previous record of 94 set by Pavel Bure in the 1999-2000 season.

Playing against the New Jersey Devils, Barkov took a pass from Jonathan Huberedeau and took off on a two-on-one breakaway with Evgenii Dadonov on his left.

Barkov kept the puck and unleashed a low shot past sliding defenseman Steven Santini and past goalie Blackwood with 8:02 left in the second period.

Huberdeau picked up his 91st point on the play. He and Barkov are the only Panthers teammates ever to have more than 90 points in the same season.

