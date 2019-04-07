Who will be the next coach of the Florida Panthers? The team has given a hint

The Florida Panthers fired coach Bob Boughner, above left. mocner@miamiherald.com

Bob Boughner is out, and Joel Quenneville may be on his way in.

The Florida Panthers made the first part of the previous sentence official on Sunday, firing Boughner as coach. They also fired assistant coach Paul McFarland, who was in charge of the second-ranked power play in the league and certainly deserved better.

“We made a tough decision today and have relieved Bob Boughner of his duties as head coach,” Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said in a statement released by the team. “We’re grateful to Bob, Paul and their families for their hard work and their dedication to the Panthers organization, and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Firing Boughner after just two seasons could be considered a panic move or even scapegoating of the coach by the front office that is supposed to construct a championship roster but has not delivered.

But if this ends with Quenneville behind the bench, firing Boughner could be looked at as justified. Quenneville, 60, led the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships — in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Tallon was the architect of those Blackhawks team that led to the three Windy City parades. He had left for the Panthers in May of 2010 — before the Blackhawks won the first of those titles — but he did most of the heavy lifting in terms of acquiring Chicago’s personnel, and he worked with Quenneville for two years.

The Panthers will have a news conference Monday, but they gave a strong hint of their intentions on Quenneville with another part of Tallon’s statement:

“We will seek to identify a transformative, experienced coach with Stanley Cup pedigree to lead our team going forward.”

Coaches with that “Stanley Cup pedigree” aren’t abundantly available, other than Quenneville, so he is clearly the target.

Chicago fired Quenneville after a slow start this past November, and that set the wheels in motion to what appears to be happening now.

The Panthers came oh-so-close to the playoffs last year in Boughner’s rookie season as an NHL head coach, accumulating 96 points. They were one point short of the playoffs and were the hottest team in the league for two-plus months, nearly overcoming a slow start.

They were considered the best non-playoff team in the league and had one more point than the Colorado Avalanche, who made the postseason in the Western Conference.

This season, the Panthers knew they needed a better start … but it never happened. The team started poorly and never found traction despite career years from five of their forwards. Included in that was captain Aleksander Barkov, who broke Pavel Bure’s franchise points record with 96.

Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau (92 points) marked the first time Panthers teammates each had over 90 points in a season.

However, the Panthers had one of the five-worst defenses in the NHL and accumulated only 86 points in the standings — 10 points fewer than the previous season and 12 points less than the final wild-card team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We didn’t meet expectations this season, and we share responsibility for that fact,” Tallon said. “After careful evaluation, we have determined that this is a necessary first step for our young team.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ The NHL Draft Lottery is Tuesday, and the Panthers have just a two-percent chance of getting the top overall pick.

▪ The Panthers have missed the playoffs three years in a row and have only advanced once in the postseason, making it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1996. In all, they have made the playoffs just five times, and they have had 12 head coaches since 2000.

One of the coaches the Panthers fired – Gerard Gallant – made it to the Stanley Cup Finals last year with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.