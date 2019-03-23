Bruins clinch playoff berth with 7-3 win over Panthers

Boston Bruins’ Karson Kuhlman, second from left, looks for the puck as Florida Panthers goalkeeper Sam Montembeault (33), Mike Matheson, left, and Mark Pysyk (13) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. The Bruins won 7-3. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Luis M. Alvarez AP