The Florida Panthers deal center Derick Brassard down the hall on trade deadline day

By David J. Neal

February 25, 2019 02:35 PM

Derick Brassard takes a shot-on-goal in the first period during the Panthers home loss to Tampa Bay on Feb. 10.
Derick Brassard takes a shot-on-goal in the first period during the Panthers home loss to Tampa Bay on Feb. 10. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Derick Brassard takes a shot-on-goal in the first period during the Panthers home loss to Tampa Bay on Feb. 10. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

On Monday’s NHL trade deadline day, the Panthers added another team to journeyman center Derick Brassard’s NHL resume when they traded him to Colorado, the second time Brassard’s been traded in a month.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Panthers also sent a conditional sixth-round pick to Colorado that the Panthers will keep if Brassard resigns with the Avalanche. In return, the Panthers got a third-round pick in 2020.

To go from his fifth NHL team to his sixth, Brassard merely had to get off the ice at the Panthers morning skate, take off his jersey and go down the hall to the home locker room — the Panthers play Colorado in Denver’s Pepsi Center on Monday night.

Brassard was with the Panthers for 10 games this month after a Feb. 1 trade that brought Brassard, Riley Sheahan, a second round pick and two fourth round picks to the Panthers for centers Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

David J. Neal

David J. Neal

