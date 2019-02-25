The Florida Panthers deal center Derick Brassard down the hall on trade deadline day

On Monday’s NHL trade deadline day, the Panthers added another team to journeyman center Derick Brassard’s NHL resume when they traded him to Colorado, the second time Brassard’s been traded in a month.
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Panthers also sent a conditional sixth-round pick to Colorado that the Panthers will keep if Brassard resigns with the Avalanche. In return, the Panthers got a third-round pick in 2020.
To go from his fifth NHL team to his sixth, Brassard merely had to get off the ice at the Panthers morning skate, take off his jersey and go down the hall to the home locker room — the Panthers play Colorado in Denver’s Pepsi Center on Monday night.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Brassard was with the Panthers for 10 games this month after a Feb. 1 trade that brought Brassard, Riley Sheahan, a second round pick and two fourth round picks to the Panthers for centers Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.
Comments