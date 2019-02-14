Panthers defeat Calgary Flames 3-2, ending two-game losing streak

This was the ideal way to respond to a coach’s decision.
Benched in his previous start, James Reimer was spectacular on Thursday night, stopping 41 shots — and two more in a shootout — as the Florida Panthers defeated the visiting Calgary Flames 3-2.
Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck scored in the shootout, snapping a two-game Panthers losing streak.
Sean Monahan had Calgary’s only score in the three-round shootout, and the game ended when Matthew Tkachuk was stopped by Reimer.
In regulation, Mike Hoffman had given Florida a 2-1 lead with 8:01 left in the third period with his team-high 26th goal of the season.
Evgenii Dadonov scored Florida’s other goal — his 20th of the season — and he provided the screen in front of the net that led to Hoffman’s score.
Calgary got goals from Mark Jankowski, his 10th, and Rasmus Anderson, his second. Anderson’s goal with 2:24 left in the third period helped send the game to overtime and then the shootout.
Flames stars Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm had assists, No. 49 and No. 41, respectively.
Flames goalie Mike Smith had 29 saves, losing his third straight start.
The Panthers went 0-for-1 on their power play and have failed on nine straight tries with the man advantage.
Florida opened the scoring on Dadonov’s goal with 15:17 expired in the second period. Mark Pysyk’s shot from above the left circle caromed in off of the body of Dadonov, who was battling Derek Ryan for position in front of the net.
“That’s a huge part of it — the guys in front of the net and getting in front of Smith’s eyes,” said Pysyk, who earned his seventh assist of the season.
Dadonov’s goal snapped Florida’s dubious streak of five consecutive scoreless periods. It was also Dadonov’s second straight season of reaching the 20-goal milestone after playing the previous five years in Russia.
Calgary tied the score 1-1 with 6:51 gone in the third on a power-play goal by Jankowski.
Hoffman put the Panthers on top 2-1 when he gathered the puck along the left boards and was given too much time and space by Calgary’s defense. Hoffman took a couple of strides toward the net before unleashing a wrist shot that sailed over Smith’s glove.
Calgary tied the score on Andersson’s one-timer blast from just inside the blueline.
THIS AND THAT
<bullet>Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo performed the ceremonial puck drop.
<bullet>The Panthers switched Mike Matheson from the second defenseman pairing to the top unit, along with Aaron Ekblad. Keith Yandle moved down and paired with Pysyk.
<bullet>Panthers winger Jayce Hawyluk returned from a lower-body injury and played his first game in nine days.
<bullet>Florida’s healthy scratches were defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich and forwards Micheal Haley and Jamie McGinn.
