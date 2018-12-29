Photo gallery: Flyers at Panthers | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018

Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) gives his hockey stick to a fan after his team won against the Philadelphia Flyers 2 to 1 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart (79) fails to stop a shot from Florida Panther Jonathan Huberdeau (11) who scored in the third period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Wayne Simmonds (17) tries to score against Florida Panthers goalie Shayne Gostisbehere (53) in the third period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov (16) reacts after Mike Hoffman (68) scored against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad (5) fights for possession of the puck against Philadelphia Flyers James van Riemsdyk (25) in the third period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart (79) blocks a shot as Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) tries to win possession in the second period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) reacts after Philadelphia Flyers Shayne Gostisbehere (53) scored during the first period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart (79) stops the puck from going into his goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Shayne Gostisbehere (53) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the first period as the Florida Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers MacKenzie Weegar (52) pass the puck as Philadelphia Flyers Oskar Lindblom (23) defends in the first period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers Colton Sceviour (7) looks for an open teammate in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart (79) stops the puck from going into his goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblald (5) looks for control of the puck in the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers Keith Yandle (3) fights for possession of the puck against Philadelphia Flyers Jakub Voracek (93) in the third period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Shayne Gostisbehere (53) looks for an open teammate against the Florida Panthers in the second period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers Denis Malgin (62) tries to get possession of the puck against Philadelphia Flyers Sean Couturier (14) in the second period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart (79) tries to stop a shot from Florida Panther Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart (79) blocks a shot from Florida Panthers Juho Lammikko (91) in the second period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Shayne Gostisbehere (53) celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the first period as the Florida Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Jakub Voracek (93) looks for an open teammate while Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov (16) defends during the first period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers MacKenzie Weegar (52) fights for possession of the puck against Philadelphia Flyers Michael Raffl (12) in the first period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner talks to his team in the third period as they face against the Philadelphia Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Philadelphia Flyers Travis Sanheim (6) fights for possession of the puck against Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period as the Panthers host the Flyers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, December 29, 2018.
