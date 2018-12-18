Four-goal third gives Panthers comeback win over Sabres

The Panthers surged in the third period to overcome a slow start and opened a critical road trip with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.
Evgenii Dadonov had two goals and an assist, Aleksander Barkov, Frank Vatrano and Troy Brouwer had the other goals and Roberto Luongo made 30 saves as the Panthers won their second straight to improve to 13-13-6.
Having been outscored 42-23 in third periods through the first 31 games, the Panthers netted four goals in the third, including three in a span of 3:44 early in the period, to beat the Sabres for the seventh consecutive time.
The Panthers are now 3-6-2 this season when trailing after two periods.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dadonov put the Panthers ahead 3-2 on a penalty shot 3:30 into the third period. After stripping the puck from Buffalo’s star rookie defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Dadonov was tripped by Dahlin on a breakaway. He then beat Carter Hutton with a close-range snap shot that got stuck in the goaltender’s pads before squirting into the goal.
Vatrano made it 4-2 just 1:12 later when he drove the net and knocked in a backhand off the rebound from Dadonov’s looping wraparound shot.
Barkov, who notched his first career hat trick and scored the overtime winner against Toronto, deflected Keith Yandle’s shot past Hutton for the tying goal on a power play in the opening minute of the third period.
Dadonov batted the puck from the blue line into an empty net for with 2:30 remaining to pass Barkov and Mike Hoffman for the team lead with 16 goals.
Luongo stopped 16 shots in the second period to keep the Panthers in the game. His best save came on an early Sabres power play when spun around swiped the puck off the goal line with his glove after Sam Reinhart poked it between his pads. Luongo made another spectacular stop later in the period when he kicked away a Jack Eichel one-timer with his right pad.
Brouwer broke his 12-game goal drought to tie the score at 1-1 midway through the second period. Jared McCann missed wide on a shot from the point and the puck bounced off the end boards to the right side of the net, where Brouwer banked it in off of Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton’s skate.
The Sabres took the lead back less than two minutes later when Rasmus Ristolainen skated through Aaron Ekblad’s stick check and slipped the puck between Luongo’s glove and the right post from a tight angle.
The Panthers emphasized being the aggressors on the road, “to create your own storm that they have to weather,” defenseman Mike Matheson said following the morning skate, but it was the Sabres who forced the action early.
Florida didn’t put a shot on goal in the first three minutes and Buffalo’s forechecking against the Panthers’ top defensive pair led to 1-0 advantage 3:48 into the game.
Sam Reinhart took the puck away from Aaron Ekblad along the end boards and Yandle allowed a clear path for the NHL’s second-leading scorer Jeff Skinner to receive a pass from Jack Eichel in front of the net and lifted the puck over Lungo’s left pad for his 25th goal.
Yandle took his frustration out on Skinner late in the second period, receiving a roughing penalty after he checked the Sabres’ winger into the end boards and removed his gloves before dragging Skinner down by his shoulder pads.
Comments