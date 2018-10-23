The Florida Panthers continue to struggle in this key area as they fall to the Rangers

One of the theories around the game is the significance of special teams.
The rationale is, the teams which find themselves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs are the ones who have been successful on the power play and penalty kill during the 82-game marathon. And those that weren’t, likely find themselves watching the games that matter.
So if that’s true, the Florida Panthers have two significant issues if they are to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the first-round loss to the New York Islanders in 2015-16: The power play and penalty kill.
The Panthers’ season long special teams shortcomings cost them in their 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night in New York. The Panthers fell to 1-3-3 overall, and dropped the first of five games away BB&T Center. The Panthers will play the New York Islanders at Barclays Center tomorrow, then the New Jersey Devils Saturday afternoon before traveling to Finland for a back-to-back against the Winnipeg Jets.
The Panthers entered the game tied with Chicago and Nashville for 26th in the NHL with an 11.1 percent success rate on the power play, and they were last in the league with a 66.7 percent success rate on the penalty kill.
Against a Rangers team that seems earmarked for the NHL Draft Lottery, Florida went 1 for 4 on the power play, and were 4 for 6 on the penalty kill.
During his pregame media availability, Bob Boughner spoke about “controlling the momentum of the game,” and the importance of his team improving upon that facet of their game.
Following an opening 10 minutes in which both teams played cautiously, the Panthers began to pressure the Rangers as they outshot New York 10-1 in the final 8:23 of the first period.
And outscored them 1-0, on Vincent Trocheck’s power-play goal from the right circle at 18:15 as Alexander Barkov screened Alexandar Georgiev (36 saves). For the period, the Panthers had a 14-5 advantage in shots. And for the game, Florida finished with a 38-22 advantage in shots.
But the early season inability to manage prosperity revealed itself during the second period of the first of three regular season meetings between the Eastern Conference franchises.
Mika Zibanejad’s wraparound, shorthanded goal 3:10 into the second period tied the game 1-1. And New York took a 2-1 lead on Mats Zuccarello’s power play goal eight minutes and 22 seconds later. Zuccarello’s goal came seconds after Denis Malgin was assessed a two-minute minor for high sticking Filip Chytil. Malgin had been given a two-minute minor in the first period for tripping New York center Kevin Hayes along the far boards in the defensive zone.
Zibanejad increased New York’s lead to 3-1 with his power play goal from the top of the left circle with 3:52 left in the period. Zibanejad’s second of the game occurred 52 seconds after Frank Vatrano tripped Pavel Buchnevich in the defensive zone.Zuccarello scored his second of the game 1:27 into the third to increase the deficit to 4-1. Mike Hoffman cut New York’s lead in half with a wraparound goal at 10:37 of the third. Hayes’ empty netter with 51.9 seconds left ended the scoring.
Michael Hutchinson allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced by James Reimer, who stopped both shots he faced. Mark Pysyk, Derek MacKenzie and Troy Brouwer were the scratches.
