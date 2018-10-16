Florida Panthers lose to Flyers, match worst start in team history

Things actually started off pretty well here last night for the Panthers, still searching for their first win of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers.
And while they didn’t get it, having overcome a five-goal second period to erase a three-goal deficit, before eventually going down, 6-5 in a shootout, at least they had a point to show for their efforts.
Frank Vatrano and Aleksander Barkov each scored twice for the 0-2-2 Panthers, who matched the 2000-01 team for the worst start in franchise history. Evgeni Dadenov also connected. But after Jordan Weal scored for Philadelphia, Vatrano fired into the pads of Flyers’ goalie Calvin Pickard’s in the shootout
The Panthers actually struck first against a Flyers team that has surrendered the opening game in every game this season, and held them to just five shots in the first period. Then in the second period they promptly were torched for five goals,
After Vatrano scored late in the first, the Flyers swarmed all over Florida goaltender James Riemer in the second period, Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux scored two apiece, while Weal also connected, the first three goals coming just 6:18 apart.
Down 5-3 after two when Barkov tripped in Mike Hoffman’s shot on the power play late in the second to keep it from turning into a rout, the Panthers tried to make it a game in the third. Sure, enough, Dadanov got free and beat Flyers’ goalie Brian Elliott at 5:02, which prompted Flyers’ coach Dave Hakstol to immediately pull Elliott for Pickard.
Within a matter of seconds the Panthers came close to tying it, only to see Aaron Ekblad rattle a shot off the goalpost. But their persistence paid off when Keith Yandle sprang Barkov on a breakaway, who proceeded to beat Pickard on a backhander to tie it 5-5 with still 11:53 left in the third.
Chances were limited after that, neither team wanting to make a mistake that would cost them the game.
That continued into the overtime, where the Panthers had to kill off a penalty just to send it into the shootout. There, Jake Voracek and Barkov traded goals, before Weal scored what proved to be the game winner when Vatrano failed to connect.
While both teams had been off since Saturday, it was the Panthers who came out with more jump in the early going. Florida carried play in the attack zone throughout the first period, yet seemed likely to come up empty until Vatrano picked up the puck along the left wing boards and fired a sharp angle shots from just outside the faceoff circle that found its way through a screen past Brian Elliott into the back of the net at 17: 58.
But that 1-0 lead didn’t last for long, as Simmonds redirected a Travis Sanheim shot past a sprawling Riemer for the equalizer just 1:18 into the second period. Energized, Philadelphia stayed on the attack and after Giroux’ near miss, finally took its first lead on home ice all season.
This time it was Robert Hagg taking the shot from the point and Weal with the deflection to make it 2-1 at 5:54
Less than three minutes later it suddenly 3-1 when usually reliable Panthers’ defenseman Ekblad committed hockey’s cardinal sin. Pressured along the boards Ekblad tried to make a cross ice pass, which bac to ease the pressure.
It backfired when Giroux jumped on the loose puck in the slot and quickly wristed it past Riemer.
That could’ve easily taken the heart out of the Panthers, as Philadelphia continued to attack in waves. But it was the visitors who struck next, when Jared McCann’s seemingly harmless clearing pass caromed crazily off boards right in front, where a streaking Vatrano ripped it home for his second of the night.
Unfortunately, the Panthers couldn’t stand prosperity, allowing Philadelphia a 2-on-1 break. Simmonds took Scott Laughton’s pass, deked Riemer then beat him on a backhander to make it 4-2.
The Flyers still weren’t done, though, with Giroux making it 5-2 at the end of a 3-on-1 break. But Barkov’s late power play goal gave the Panthers back some life.
Enough life to eventually salvage a point on the night.
Comments