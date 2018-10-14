After a tough 2-game homestand, this is what’s next for the Florida Panthers this week

The Florida Panthers’ two-game homestand ended with a pair of losses in regulation and zero points.





Bo Horvat scored the go-ahead goal with 13:49 left in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Panthers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck scored for Florida. It was the first goal of the season for both after they combined for 58 last season.

Panthers goalie James Reimer took the loss, stopping 27 shots. One of the goals he allowed was on Antoine Roussel’s penalty shot that tied the score 2-2.

The Panthers entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NHL in most shots on goal and winning face-offs. But Vancouver outshot the Panthers 30-26, and the Canucks also won 58 percent of their face-offs.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

▪ 1: Mariano Rivera needed: To borrow from baseball, the Panthers need a closer. They blew third-period leads in each of the first two games, and they let go of a pair of one-goal leads in Saturday’s second period.

“I think a couple of glaring things is that every time we take the lead … it’s tough when the momentum changes, and [the opposition] ties it right after,” Panthers coach Bob Boughner said.

“That’s a pattern so far in the first three games. That’s something that has to change.”

▪ 2: Powerless Panthers: The Panthers are 0 for 12 with the man advantage so far this season, including 0 for 5 on Saturday.

“We’re getting a lot of shots and second opportunities,” Trocheck said. “It’s starting a click a little bit more. It might be a matter of us getting a greasy goal to get on a roll.”

▪ 3: Kiselevich Debut: Bogdan Kiselevich, Florida’s 28-year-old Russian defenseman who started the season on the injured list because of a broken jaw, made his NHL debut and was even on plus/minus.

Kiselevich played 16:44, which trailed only three Panthers defensemen in terms of ice time (Keith Yandle, Aaron Ekblad and Mike Matheson).

In addition, it was Kiselevich’s hook from behind that led to Roussel’s penalty shot.

“For his first game, I thought he did pretty well,” Boughner said of Kiselevich, who suffered his jaw injury on Sept. 29, when he took a puck to the face that required 40 stitches. “I think he’s going to continue to get better. It’s just going to take some time.”

▪ 4: Line change: The Panthers, for large stretches of the game, moved Denis Malgin from the third line to the second, where he teamed with Trocheck and Jonathan Huberdeau.

Mike Hoffman, who had 104 goals the past four years with the Ottawa Senators, moved down to the third line (switching with Malgin) and got an assist for his first point since the Panthers traded for him in the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Huberdeau-Trocheck-Malgin line combined for four points on the night.

“There’s a lot of things to be positive about,” Trocheck said. “We’re playing pretty good hockey. We’ve controlled all three games for the most part.”

▪ 5: Road trip: The Panthers play at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and the reigning champion Washington Capitals on Friday.

The Panthers will return to the BB&T Center on Saturday to play the Detroit Red Wings.