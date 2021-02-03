Tom Brady told a Bucs teammate to stop crying after NFC Championship win

Despite winning a 10th conference championship, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s focus is on finishing the season with the Lombardi Trophy for winning his seventh Super Bowl.

While Brady is making his 10th Super Bowl appearance, other Bucs teammates haven’t had that experience. And following the NFC Championship victory against the Green Bay Packers, an unnamed Bucs player was crying when Brady saw him, according to teammate Lavonte David.

Appearing on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, David explained how Brady told the teammate to stop crying after the NFC Championship Game, because the job wasn’t finished.

“When I realized that it was real — when I realized all other stuff don’t really matter unless it’s the Super Bowl was like after we won the NFC Championship,” David, a Miami Northwestern High alumnus, said on the podcast. “… I’m geeked up and I guess somebody was crying, and I heard him (Tom Brady), just like, ‘What the (expletive) you crying for? We’re not done yet.’”

David said he couldn’t remember who the player was, but said it was either Chris Godwin or Jaydon Mickens.

Bucs injuries

David was one of the Bucs players limited in Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, safety Jordan Whitehead and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were the others, head coach Bruce Arians told reporters via a virtual press conference.

David has a hamstring injury, while Brown has a knee injury, Whitehead has a shoulder injury and Winfield Jr. has an ankle injury.

Arians told reporters most of them looked pretty good, though decisions on their availability will come Saturday.

“The arrow is pointing up as the week continues to unfold,” Brown said about his injured knee in Wednesday’s press conference.

Portuguese fluency

Tom Brady’s football skills are well known, but how about his knowledge of another language? Specifically, Portuguese, the native language of his wife, Giselle Bundchen.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday in a virtual press conference, Brady revealed he only knows a little bit and that his children speak the language really well.

“My son, who is 10, his Portuguese is amazing,” Brady said. “My eight-year-old daughter is fluent in Portuguese. Unfortunately, their dad is way behind in his understanding of how to speak the language. But I can usually understand a lot of things. My wife will say, ‘Papai não sabe de nada,’ which means ‘Daddy doesn’t know anything.’ I usually get that a lot in the house.”

Brady said he knows what they’re saying, even if they’re taking shots at their dad, when they speak Portuguese in the house.

“Sometimes when I do use my Portuguese words, my daughter will be like, ‘Daddy, you spoke Portuguese,’” Brady said.