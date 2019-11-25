Got an idea to reduce football players’ leg injuries? The NFL wants to hear from you

Got an idea to save a football player’s ACL? The National Football League league wants to hear it.

In advance of this year’s Super Bowl, to be played at Hard Rock Stadium Feb. 2, 2020, the league is announcing two pitch competitions that come with at least $25,000 in prize money and the possibility of tickets to the big game.

The first competition, the NFL 1st and Future Analytics Competition, gives applicants access to NFL data to help them study the impact of playing on synthetic turf versus natural turf, and what effect each has on lower-extremity injuries. Up to three submissions will be awarded $25,000 each, and will be invited to Miami to present their findings on stage and compete to win Super Bowl tickets.

It’s the fifth year for the “1st and Future” concept.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“We were encouraged by the creative proposals that the data analytics competition sparked last year around the punt play, and we are excited to be tapping into experts again this year to stimulate ideas to reduce lower extremity injuries,” Jeff Miller, the NFL’s Executive Vice President for Health and Safety Innovation, said in a statement.

NFL data show leg injuries have plateaued in recent years.

“Lower extremity injuries are among the highest burden injuries for a player because of their frequency and the time required to rehab and return to play,” Miller said.

The second competition, Innovations to Advance Athlete Health and Safety Competition, is accepting submissions for “innovative product concepts that could improve player health and safety.”

This competition will be managed by U Innovation using insights of the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at the University of Miami. Up to four start-ups will be selected as finalists and have the chance to present their innovations on stage in Miami. One grand prize winner will be awarded $50,000 and two tickets to Super Bowl LIV. The second-place winner will receive $25,000 and two tickets to Super Bowl LIV.

Finalists from both categories will present to a panel of judges and an exclusive audience including NFL team owners and executives, and representatives from the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and the University of Miami. The deadline to apply is January 2, 2020. For more information on the submission process, selection criteria and official rules, visit www.nfl.com/1standfuture.

“The University of Miami is excited to host the NFL’s annual 1st and Future start-up competition during Super Bowl LIV,” University of Miami President Julio Frenk said in a statement. “As a university with a long history of excellence in research, health care, and athletics, the U is an ideal setting for an event that will lead to advancements in athlete safety and performance.”