Miami Dolphins

Update on Dolphins WR Will Fuller’s hand injury vs. Colts

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller broke a finger in the team’s 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is week-to-week, according to the NFL Network.

Fuller sustained the injury in the second quarter of the game. He went to the locker room and did not return. Fuller played 14 snaps and caught one pass for six yards.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not have an update on the extent of Fuller’s injury immediately after the game. He will speak to reporters at 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi covers the Dolphins for the Miami Herald. A native of Towson, Maryland, he graduated from the University of Maryland: College Park. Previously, he covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
