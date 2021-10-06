Podcast: Breaking down the Dolphins’ 1-3 start and whether the offense can be fixed

A promising start to the season has quickly faded, as the Dolphins lost their third straight game last Sunday to start 1-3. With coach Brian Flores saying there won’t be “wholesale changes” to an offense ranked at the bottom of the NFL, any fix will have to be internal ahead of the team’s Week 5 game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi is joined by Marcel Louis-Jacques, who covers the Dolphins for ESPN, to discuss the litany of problems on offense, whether Tua Tagovailoa’s looming return could boost the unit, as well as preview Sunday’s game.