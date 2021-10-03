Another injury for Will Fuller: Dolphins wide receiver out with hand injury vs. Colts

Will Fuller is once again dealing with an injury.

Fuller exited the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in the second quarter with a hand injury and did not return. The receiver, who was playing in his second game for the Dolphins and his first, had one catch for 6 yards before leaving the game in Miami Gardens.

Fuller was a major offseason acquisition for the Dolphins, who signed him to a fully guaranteed one-year, $10 million deal in March. It was a relative bargain for Fuller, who averaged 60.9 receiving yards per game in five years with the Houston Texans, but missed 27 games due to injury and got suspended for six games last year. He said in March he wanted to sign a one-year deal “to prove my worth in the league.”

After missing Week 1 to serve the final game of his suspension and missing Week 2 for personal reasons, Fuller made his Dolphins debut last Sunday in Vegas and caught three passes for 20 yards with a two-point conversion in Miami’s overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Sunday, Fuller played a full quarter before exiting early in the second. Fuller left after diving for a catch attempt on an underthrown pass by quarterback Jacoby Brissett with 8:08 left in the first half. On third-and-6 at the Colts’ 46-yard line, Brissett tried to connect with Fuller on a curl near the sticks, but left the throw short and Fuller couldn’t quite get back to it as he dove awkwardly to the ground.

Soon after, Fuller headed into the locker room at Hard Rock Stadium to have his hand examined. The Dolphins quickly announced he was questionable to return, then ruled him out early in the third quarter.

Cornerback Byron Jones also briefly left the game with a hamstring injury. He is questionable to return, although he was on the sideline to start the second half, riding a stationary bike to try to get loose.