Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa reportedly expected to return for Jaguars game in London

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return from his rib injury and be ready for the team’s Oct. 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, according to ESPN.

The timeline would mean Tagovailoa is activated to the active roster after the three-week injured reserve timeline is over.

Tagovailoa sustained fractured ribs on the second possession of the team’s Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills and was placed on IR before the team’s Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jacoby Brissett entered for Tagovailoa in Week 2 and started against the Raiders, a 31-28 loss in overtime. Brissett has completed 56 of 89 passes for 384 yards and one interception. He has also rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Reid Sinnett was signed from the practice squad to the active roster and has served as the backup while Tagovailoa has been sidelined.

