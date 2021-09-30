Dolphins WR Will Fuller returns to practice but starting offensive lineman missing

Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller returned to practice Thursday, a positive development for his availability ahead of the team’s Week 4 home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Fuller did not practice Wednesday because of a chest and elbow injury. He appeared to sustain an injury in the overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders during an incomplete pass in the end zone that was controversially not flagged for defensive pass interference. Fuller caught three passes for 20 yards in his team debut.

While Fuller returned to practice, another Dolphins starter was not seen at the viewing period of practice.

Center Michael Deiter, who was limited Wednesday with a foot and quad injury, was not seen at practice. If Deiter cannot play Sunday, veteran Greg Mancz, whom the Dolphins acquired in a trade in late August, would likely start.

Mancz, a seven-year veteran who has spent time with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, has started 28 games and appeared in 58.

