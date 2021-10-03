Miami Herald Logo
Miami Dolphins’ Preston Williams, Noah Igbinoghene inactive vs. Indianapolis Colts

Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams is inactive for the team’s Week 4 home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Williams missed the team’s season opener because of injury and made his debut in Week 2 but was a healthy scratch in Week 3. Fellow wideout Albert Wilson, who was also a healthy scratch last week, is active.

Cameron Tom, elevated from the practice squad to the game day roster, is active and will back up Greg Mancz, who is starting at center for the injured Michael Deiter.

Cornerback Elijah Campbell, whom the team claimed off waivers after the 53-man roster cutdown deadline, is active and will make his team debut.

The Dolphins also deactivated cornerbacks Trill Williams and Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle Greg Little and rookie tight end Hunter Long.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Jonathan Taylor, listed as questionable to play, are active. Tight end Jack Doyle and guard Mark Glowinski, also offensive starters, are active after being listed as questionable.

Indianapolis deactivated quarterback Jacob Eason, defensive ends Kwity Paye (hamstring) and Antwaun Woods, offensive tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle).

Profile Image of Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi covers the Dolphins for the Miami Herald. A native of Towson, Maryland, he graduated from the University of Maryland: College Park. Previously, he covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
