Dolphins place Michael Deiter on injured reserve, elevate Cameron Tom to active roster

The Dolphins have placed Michael Deiter on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday, sidelining the starting center for at least the next three games.

The team also elevated Cameron Tom from the practice squad to the active roster. Tom will likely serve as the backup center behind Greg Mancz, who will make his team debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Tom’s elevation to the game day roster will count as one of two free call-ups in which Tom can revert to the practice squad without first having to clear waivers.

Deiter sustained a foot and quad injury during Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in Thursday’s session. With Mancz, a seven-year veteran, in the lineup, the Dolphins will be using their fourth starting offensive line combination in as many games.

Tom originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. He’s played in 12 NFL games, with one start, and has also appeared in two playoff games.

Position coach still sidelined

Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile will miss his second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols. His responsibilities will be shared among the rest of the defensive staff.

Outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard, who also missed the Week 3 game at the Raiders, will return to the team’s for Sunday’s game.

Two Dolphins fined for penalties vs. Raiders

Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts was fined $10,300 for his unnecessary roughness penalty in last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a league source.

And running back Malcolm Brown was fined $9,722 for his low penalty, according to a source.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER