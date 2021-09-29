Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Miami Dolphins

Podcast: What’s the path forward for the Dolphins after a second straight defeat?

For the second straight season, the Dolphins have started 1-2 and with an in-state matchup against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming in Week 5, they face a pivotal home game against the winless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will make his second straight start and it will come against a team he’s familiar with, having played four seasons in Indianapolis.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi is joined by former Miami Herald sportswriter Stephen Holder, who covers the Colts and the NFL for The Athletic, to discuss the team’s path forward with Brissett, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s rebuild, as well as preview Sunday’s game.

Profile Image of Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi covers the Dolphins for the Miami Herald. A native of Towson, Maryland, he graduated from the University of Maryland: College Park. Previously, he covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service