Podcast: What’s the path forward for the Dolphins after a second straight defeat?

For the second straight season, the Dolphins have started 1-2 and with an in-state matchup against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming in Week 5, they face a pivotal home game against the winless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will make his second straight start and it will come against a team he’s familiar with, having played four seasons in Indianapolis.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi is joined by former Miami Herald sportswriter Stephen Holder, who covers the Colts and the NFL for The Athletic, to discuss the team’s path forward with Brissett, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s rebuild, as well as preview Sunday’s game.