Dolphins give up 25 unanswered points in 31-28 overtime loss to Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.

The Dolphins gave up 25 answered points in a 31-28 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, dropping to 1-2 on the season.

Both teams made field goals on their opening possession of overtime but Raiders quarterback Derek Carr drove Las Vegas 72 yards to set up the 22-yard game-winning field goal by Daniel Carlson.

The Dolphins scored the game’s first 14 points, which included an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Elandon Roberts and 34-yard score from running back Malcolm Brown. However, the team scored just three points on the seven offensive possessions that followed Brown’s score before quarterback Jacoby Brissett led an 82-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 25 with two seconds left in regulation.

Brisset completed 32 of 49 passes for 215 yards in his first start since Week 17 of the 2019 season. He also rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts.

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle recorded a team-high 12 catches for 58 yards.

The Raiders totaled 493 net yards, compared to 330 from the Dolphins.

Roberts’ pick-six, which extended the Dolphins’ takeaway streak to a league-high 25 games, gave the Dolphins a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. Four plays after the Dolphins stuffed running back Peyton Barber short on a fourth-down run, Brown broke loose on the left side of the offensive line to give the team a 14-0 lead later in the first.

The Raiders’ string of points started with a safety after downing a punt at the Dolphins’ 1-yard line. Waddle was tackled after catching a screen pass in the end zone on the following play, cutting the Dolphins lead to 12, 14-2, in the second quarter.

Las Vegas inched closer toward the end of the first half, with a 10-play, 95-yard drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown pass to fullback Alex Ingold to bring the score to 14-12.

The Raiders took their first lead of the game, 19-14, with a third-quarter, 12-yard touchdown pass to receiver Hunter Renfrow, who separated from cornerback Xavien Howard. A 1-yard touchdown run by Peyton Barber gave the Raiders a 25-14 lead with 13:47 left in the game.

Jason Sanders made a 46-yard field goal to bring the deficit to eight, 25-17, with 8:30 remaining. The Dolphins defense got the ball back to the offense with 6:59 left after a three-and-out on the following possession, the first since the Raiders’ first drive of the game.

A fourth-down sneak attempt by Brissett was ruled short after a measurement, giving the ball back to the Raiders at their 43 with 4:28 remaining. But the Dolphins defense forced another three-and-out to give the offense the ball at their 18 with 3:22 left.

After a 15-yard fourth-yard completion to wide receiver DeVante Parker continued their final drive of regulation, wide receiver Mack Hollins, who provided the game-saving catch in last year’s thriller between the teams, drew a pass interference in the end zone, placing the ball at the goal line with 69 seconds remaining.

Three plays later, Brissett scrambled for a 2-yard touchdown and then connected with wide receiver Will Fuller, making his team debut, on the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 25 with 2 seconds remaining in regulation.

Brissett connected with tight end Mike Gesicki on fourth-and-20 to keep the team’s hopes alive on their first possession of overtime after the Raiders made a 38-yard field goal. Sanders made a 50-yard field goal to tie the game with 2:49 left in overtime before Carr’s game-winning drive.

