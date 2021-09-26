Dolphins WR Will Fuller active, will make debut vs. Raiders. Williams, Wilson inactive

Wide receiver Will Fuller is active for the Dolphins’ Week 3 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders and will make his team debut.

Fuller did not play in Week 1 because he was serving the final game of a six-game suspension stemming from last season. And he did not play in Week 2 after missing two days of practice for personal reasons.

Cornerback and 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene is also active and will make his season debut after being inactive for the first two games of the season.

Wide receivers Preston Williams and Albert Wilson are inactive. Williams made his season debut last week and Wilson had played in the first two games of the season. Cornerbacks Trill Williams and Elijah Campbell, and offensive tackle Greg Little are also inactive.

Raiders starting running back Josh Jacobs is inactive because of an ankle injury. Las Vegas also deactivated safeties Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer, defensive lineman Malcolm Koonce and Damion Square and tight end Nick Bowers.

