Podcast: Is the Dolphins’ blowout loss to the Bills an indictment of the rebuild process?

The Dolphins are heading to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 3 with a 1-1 record but they come off a loss that stings more than usual, being shut out 35-0 at home by the Buffalo Bills. And Miami could be looking to rebound without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is day to day with a rib injury.

The team could also see a shakeup along the offensive line, which has struggled; according to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins’ offensive line has allowed the most quarterback pressure through two games.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi is joined by Joe Schad, who covers the Dolphins for The Palm Beach Post, to discuss the team’s deflating loss, whether the defeat is an indictment of the organization’s rebuild and whether Tagovailoa should play against the Raiders.