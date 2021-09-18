Miami Dolphins elevate Jamal Perry to active roster for second straight week

The Dolphins have elevated cornerback Jamal Perry from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s home opener against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Saturday.

It’s the second straight week Perry has been elevated to the game day roster. He was designated as a COVID-19 replacement for tight end Adam Shaheen, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed the season opener after testing positive for the virus.

Under NFL rules, practice squad players can be elevated to the active roster twice and return to the practice squad without having to clear waivers. Elevations for COVID-19 replacements do not count toward the two free call-ups. Perry played 13 special-teams snaps and zero defensive snaps in the 17-16 win over the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins opted not to elevate any of the defensive linemen on their practice squad to compensate for the loss of Raekwon Davis, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Veteran lineman John Jenkins is expected to have an increased workload against Buffalo.

Roberts not fined

Linebacker Elandon Roberts was not fined for his roughing the passer penalty against the Patriots, according to a league source.

Roberts was flagged for the penalty in the second quarter; he appeared to lose his footing and fell around quarterback Mac Jones’ knee. New England scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass two plays after the penalty.

“Hey, he threw the flag. I ain’t going to say much because I really don’t know the rules and I don’t want to get fined,” Roberts joked after the game.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 4:45 PM.