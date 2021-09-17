Parking at Hard Rock Stadium will look different in 2021. Here’s what Dolphins fans need to know

The Dolphins will host their first home game of the season Sunday when they play the Buffalo Bills, and as construction continues around Hard Rock Stadium, there are changes to parking options on game day.

Parking on the stadium grounds will be reserved for season-ticket holders and day-of game parking will not be sold for the 2021 season

Non-season-ticket holders can reserve a parking spot and get a digital parking pass for one of five free parking lots, ranging from 0.7 to 1.3 miles from Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have partnered with GPS navigation software app Waze, so fans can enter the name of the lot in the app and use the directions to avoid stadium traffic at Stadium Exit 2X.

Below are each of the five complimentary parking lots, with directional maps:

Lot 23 (Betty T. Ferguson lot)

Fans coming from west of Hard Rock Stadium can park in Lot 23 and are advised to use the NW 57th Avenue exit or NW 37th Avenue North exit.

Lot 19

Fans coming from north of Hard Rock Stadium can park in Lot 19 and are advised to use Exit 47 NW 27th Avenue.

Lot 21

Fans coming from north of Hard Rock Stadium can also park in Lot 21 and are advised to use Exit 47 NW 27th Avenue. This is the only lot with a shuttle bus.

Lot 22

Fans coming from south of Hard Rock Stadium can park in Lot 22 and are advised to use NW 27th Ave Exit. Tailgating is only permitted at Lot 22. Dropoff and pickup for Uber and Lyft will be located in Lot 22. If you plan to catch an Uber, Lyft, or other rideshare service to/from the game, you will need to plan to walk to and from Lot 22, approximately 20 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium.

Norwood Lot

Fans coming from east of Hard Rock Stadium can park in the Norwood lot and are advised to use Ives Dairy Road exit.

For any further questions about the parking lots, call 305-943-7275.