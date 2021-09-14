Dolphins place DT Raekwon Davis on injured reserve, will miss at least next three games

The Dolphins have placed defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday, sidelining him for at least the next three games.

Davis sustained a knee injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. He did not return to the game but remained on the sideline. The severity of the injury is unknown.

Without Davis, who started at nose tackle, New England rushed for 125 yards on 30 carries. His absence only exacerbated issues for a defense that struggled to stop the run last season. John Jenkins came in for Davis and played 45 snaps on Sunday. He will likely see an increased workload over the next few games.

“I thought John went in and did a good job,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said Tuesday. “He’s a solid veteran for us. He gives us good leadership. I thought he played physical.”

The Dolphins’ roster now stands at 52. The Dolphins could sign another player or bring tight end Adam Shaheen off the COVID-19 list to fill that 53rd spot before Sunday’s game against Buffalo (1 p.m., Fox).

The Dolphins could “elevate” practice squad defensive tackle Benito Jones to play on Sunday; he would not count toward the 53-man roster under those circumstances.

Jabaal Sheard, a 268-pound defensive end with 53 sacks in 10 seasons, is also a possibility for elevation this week amid the loss of Davis. Brian Flores coaches him in New England and said last week that he’s done a good job since coming on board. The 318-pound Jones is the only natural defensive tackle on Miami’s p-squad.

The Dolphins on Tuesday protected Sheard, quarterback Reid Sinnett, defensive back Jamal Perry and linebacker Calvin Munson from being poached by another team this week. Teams can protect up to four players from poaching each week.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Will Fuller returned to the 53-man roster after sitting out last Sunday due to NFL suspension. Perry reverted to the practice squad to make room for Fuller.

