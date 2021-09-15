Podcast: Recapping Dolphins’ big win over Patriots, looking ahead to home opener vs. Bills

The Dolphins kicked off the 2021 season with a thrilling 17-16 win over the New England Patriots in Foxborough, and with losses from the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, Miami sits in sole possession of first place in the AFC East after Week 1. The team will look to make another statement in its home opener when it hosts Buffalo at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Week 1 was billed as the matchup of former Alabama quarterbacks with the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Patriots’ Mac Jones leading their respective teams. However, in a low-scoring affair, it was Miami’s defense that delivered the game-clinching play, as cornerback Xavien Howard forced and recovered a fumble deep in the Dolphins’ territory late to preserve the one-point victory.

The Dolphins didn’t come out of the game unscathed; defensive tackle Raekwon Davis left early with a knee injury and the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. He’ll miss at least the next three games. While the defense loses a key piece, the offense gets one back with the return of free-agent signing Will Fuller from suspension. The speedy receiver is expected to make his Dolphins debut on Sunday and will be a welcome addition to an offense that showed potential in the season opener.

