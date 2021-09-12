OT Austin Jackson active, WR Preston Williams inactive for Dolphins’ season opener

Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson is active for the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Jackson did not practice this week after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. He was activated from the list on Saturday and flew separately from the team to Foxborough. The Dolphins listed Jackson as questionable with a non-injury-related illness but removed the injury designation on Sunday morning.

The Dolphins will likely turn to Jackson or second-round pick Liam Eichenberg at left tackle.

Wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) is inactive. Williams, listed as questionable, was limited throughout the week.

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a 2020 first-round pick, is inactive. So are defensive backs Elijah Campbell and Trill Williams, and offensive tackle Greg Little.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and safety Jalen Mills, both of whom were listed as questionable, are active for the Patriots.

New England deactivated linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Devin Asiasi, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), cornerback Shaun Wade and kicker Quinn Nordin. The Patriots previously ruled out former Dolphins wide receiver Malcolm Perry with a foot injury and later placed him on injured reserve.