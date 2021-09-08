Dolphins in Depth Podcast: Previewing Miami’s season opener vs. the New England Patriots

The Dolphins are hoping to kick off a 2021 season filled with big expectations with a fast start and to do so, they will have to beat a familiar opponent. The team will travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

Week 1 got off to a shaky start for the Dolphins, as the team on Monday placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Brian Flores said there’s a possibility both will be available for the season opener but Shaheen will reportedly miss the game because of a positive test as an unvaccinated player.

The potential absence of Jackson could throw a wrench into the debut of a new offense led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville.

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Daniel Oyefusi is joined by Pro Football Focus NFL reporter and former NESN Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed to discuss the impact of Jackson’s potential absence, the Dolphins-Patriots matchup, expectations for New England under rookie Mac Jones and more.