As Dolphins continue to be clouded by Deshaun Watson talk, Brain Flores stands by Tua Tagovailoa

Asked multiples times Wednesday about the Dolphins’ support of Tua Tagovailoa in the wake of the team’s reported continued interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, coach Brian Flores once again publicly backed his second-year quarterback.

Before the Dolphins practiced Wednesday afternoon, Flores spoke to reporters and was asked about an ESPN report that Flores addressed players and staff in a team meeting Tuesday, telling them that Tagovailoa is “our quarterback.”

Flores declined to specifically address the report but added, “I will say that Tua is our quarterback.” Asked later if Tagovailoa would be the team’s Week 1 starter when the Dolphins face the New England Patriots on Sept. 12, Flores answered, “Yes. I don’t know if I can be more clear. I don’t know how many times — I don’t know how much more clear I can be here. Tua is the starter. Do I need to say it again? I will.”

The renewed questions about the Dolphins’ support for Tagovailoa come as the Miami Herald, along with other publications, have reported of the team’s continued interest in Watson, who has requested a trade from Houston but has not practiced much with the team as the Houston Police Department and FBI investigate allegations against Watson of sexual misconduct. Watson’s availability for the 2021 season is still up in the air — 22 message therapists have accused him of sexual misconduct and there are 10 criminal complaints against Watson. No charges have been filed and the NFL has yet to suspend Watson or place him on the commissioner’s exempt list. Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke to Houston reporters Wednesday and was noncommittal on any resolution regarding the Watson situation.

Pro Football Talk also reported Tuesday that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross “really wants” Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler. A league source said the report was inaccurate and added that Ross had faith in Tagovailoa and is not forcing team decisions.

After Wednesday’s practice, Tagovailoa said Flores’ public support of him “means a lot with it coming from the head coach. The support that I have from him and from the team, it means a lot. But for me, I’m just focused literally on trying to get our guys ready for next week.

“I’m one of those guys that doesn’t have cable too. I’m not able to turn on my TV and watch what’s going on to see the news and whatnot,” Tagovailoa added. “Now obviously I know social media is a big deal but really, I only hear about those things either from my agents … or if coach [Flores] wants to sit down and talk to me about things like that. That’s kind of how I find out a lot of the talk that’s going on.”

Tagovailoa added that he has had “many sitdowns” and talks “pretty much every day” with Flores, though not about a particular topic, and that he hasn’t spoken with Ross, outside of after a football game.

Tagovailoa’s teammates echoed Flores’ message of support Wednesday.

“He’s our quarterback,” linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “And like Tua supporting each of his teammates, we support Tua.”

Said left guard Solomon Kindley: “I love every single quarterback here and I’m sticking with every quarterback coach [Flores] puts out there. I’m going to do my job, no matter who we put out there. Like you said, Tua, so I love Tua and we’re going to block for Tua.”

Though the public support of Tagovailoa from Flores and others doesn’t necessarily dispel reports of the Dolphins’ interest in Watson, it does add another layer to the development of Tagovailoa as he enters his second season. He performed well in training camp and two preseason games and there is belief that he will be much improved from a rookie year that saw him go 6-3 as a starter but benched in two games.

Part of Tagovailoa’s growth has not just been in his play, but in him assuming more of a leadership role. The reaffirmation and support of Tagovailoa as the team’s starter from Flores and others Wednesday furthers that notion.

“I think just the confidence in general and being able to be myself with the guys, and not forcing myself to be someone that I’m not,” Tagovailoa said of the impact of the public support. “Coming in the huddle, screaming at guys, that’s not who I am. I’ll pull guys to the side after series and I’ll talk to them and tell them what I thought on this play and then hear what their thoughts are. Then, I’ve always said this, we come to an agreement in between of what we think will work for the team, or what will work best for that specific play.”