Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in a joint training camp with the Atlanta Falcons at the Miami Dolphins training facility at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, August 18, 2021. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

In this week’s Dolphins In Depth podcast, Barry Jackson and Daniel Oyefusi discuss the team’s decisions in cutting the roster to 53. We evaluate every position and the team’s personnel choices.

We also give our take on the Deshaun Watson trade chatter, Tua Tagovailoa and whether Watson is even worth pursuing.