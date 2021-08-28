Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins reportedly acquire veteran offensive lineman in trade with Ravens

The Dolphins are trading for Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Greg Mancz, according to an NFL Network report, adding a versatile and experienced player to a young group.

According to the report, the Dolphins and Ravens will swap late-round picks in the deal.

Mancz, 29, has appeared in 58 games in six seasons with the Houston Texans, making 28 starts. He overlapped with Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey, who was the Texans’ offensive coordinator from 2015-17. Undrafted in 2015, Mancz can play center and guard and has even lined up at right tackle.

In Baltimore, Mancz was competing for one of the team’s final spots on the offensive line but he could stick in Miami as a reserve in a room filled with young players.

The only spot along the Dolphins’ starting offensive line that is not seemingly set is left guard. However, Solomon Kindley finished training camp lining up at the spot with the first-team offense.

Second-round pick Liam Eichenberg has spent time at right tackle with the second-team offense. He was injured in Thursday’s practice and was not seen at the open portion of Friday’s session. The severity of his injury is unknown but his availability for the final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals is in doubt.

Profile Image of Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi
Daniel Oyefusi covers the Dolphins for the Miami Herald. A native of Towson, Maryland, he graduated from the University of Maryland: College Park. Previously, he covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service