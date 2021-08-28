Dolphins reportedly acquire veteran offensive lineman in trade with Ravens

The Dolphins are trading for Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Greg Mancz, according to an NFL Network report, adding a versatile and experienced player to a young group.

According to the report, the Dolphins and Ravens will swap late-round picks in the deal.

Mancz, 29, has appeared in 58 games in six seasons with the Houston Texans, making 28 starts. He overlapped with Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey, who was the Texans’ offensive coordinator from 2015-17. Undrafted in 2015, Mancz can play center and guard and has even lined up at right tackle.

In Baltimore, Mancz was competing for one of the team’s final spots on the offensive line but he could stick in Miami as a reserve in a room filled with young players.

The only spot along the Dolphins’ starting offensive line that is not seemingly set is left guard. However, Solomon Kindley finished training camp lining up at the spot with the first-team offense.

Second-round pick Liam Eichenberg has spent time at right tackle with the second-team offense. He was injured in Thursday’s practice and was not seen at the open portion of Friday’s session. The severity of his injury is unknown but his availability for the final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals is in doubt.