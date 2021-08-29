Reid Sinnett, Chris Myarick provide late-game heroics in Dolphins’ 29-26 preseason finale win over Bengals

A handful of starters, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, watched from the sideline in white T-shirts and shorts as the Dolphins’ second and third team played out the final preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And the group, along with everyone else on the sideline, erupted, mobbing tight end Chris Myarick after he reeled in a 34-yard, go-ahead touchdown to give the Dolphins a 29-26 win at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

In the team’s final game before the season opener against the New England Patriots in two weeks, Dolphins coach Brian Flores rested all but one of his presumed starters; Solomon Kindley, expected to start at left guard, lined up with a group of reserve offensive linemen to begin the game but came out after a few drives.

Despite the number of high-profile names sitting out, the Dolphins B and C team provided late-game theatrics for what is otherwise usually a mundane preseason finale.

Facing fourth-and-15 from the Bengals 34 with 1:32 left in the game, third-stringer Reid Sinnett evaded the pressure from a pocket that broke down, drifted to his right and lofted a pass to the right side of the end zone, with Myarick and wide receiver Kirk Merritt in the vicinity.

Myarick rose up for the ball and taking in contact from the traffic in the area, was able to get his left leg and right knee down for the game-winning score. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene recorded the game-sealing pass breakup on fourth down on the ensuing drive.

Sinnett completed 22 of 33 passes for 343 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Merritt, who went from roster longshot to intriguing bubble player through training camp, stamped his roster case with a 43-yard touchdown to bring the Dolphins’ fourth-quarter deficit to five, 26-21, with 5:57 left in the game. The 2020 undrafted free agent finished with three catches for 72 yards and the score, his second straight game with a touchdown catch.

Seventh-round pick and former Cincinnati Bearcat Gerrid Doaks, playing just five miles south of his alma mater, was the lead back, rushing for 56 yards and a pair of short scores in the first half.

Sunday’s game wasn’t just an opportunity for bubble players and longshots to showcase their talents ahead of the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline to trim the roster to 53 players. Jaelan Phillips, the No. 18 overall pick, started at outside linebacker and played throughout the first half. He finished with one quarterback hit.

While Dolphins coach Brian Flores opted to rest the majority of his starters, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his first appearance in the preseason, his first game action since sustaining a torn ACL in Week 11 last season. His highly-anticipated return to the field lasted just one drive, a three-and-out.

This story will be updated.