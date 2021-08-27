Pair of Dolphins rookies missing from practice ahead of preseason finale vs. Bengals

A pair of Dolphins rookies were missing from the open portion of practice Friday, days ahead of the team’s preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg and safety Jevon Holland were not spotted, placing their availability for the final preseason game in doubt. Eichenberg left Thursday’s practice early after sufstaining an injury. Holland has not practiced this week because of an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson, tight ends Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter, linebackers Vince Biegel (foot) and Elandon Roberts also weren’t at practice.

Linebacker Kylan Johnson also wasn’t at practice, meaning he remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver DeVante Parker was still wearing a red, non-contact jersey.

Rookie explains unique name, jersey

Undrafted rookie defensive back Trill Williams is among players competing for a roster spot and he has caught attention throughout the summer for reasons other than his play: his first name and his jersey number, 51.

Williams, whom the Dolphins claimed off in May after the New Orleans Saints waived him, explained the story behind both on Friday. He said his first name is actually Atrilleon but he’s going by “Trill” for “as long as I can remember.

“When I was younger, every time I heard Atrilleon, I was always in trouble by my mom,” Williams said. “So, every time I hear that name, I get flashbacks. But my dad had a dream one day and he said that was my name in his dream and that’s what they named me. … It started when I was playing baseball. And then my dad comes up with nicknames all the time and then he called me Trill one day and then it just stuck.”

As for the unique jersey number, he said that by the time he arrived for rookie minicamp, all numbers from 1-50 were taken.

“The next number was 51,” Williams said. “I still get jokes about it now by my teammates and when I play other teams. They look at me, like, ‘Why is a linebacker covering a receiver out here?’”

Making the team is motivation enough for Williams, who played at Syracuse, but there would be an extra level of satisfaction in getting to change to a more conventional number. While the NFL has relaxed jersey number requirements for certain positions, defensive backs are only permitted to wear 1-49 during the regular season.

“No matter the number, I’m going to play football,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it is: football.”